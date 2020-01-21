News

Radiohead Launch “Radiohead Public Library” Section of Their Website and Share Rarities Rare EPs and Tracks Are Now Available to Stream





Radiohead have launched what they are calling "Radiohead Public Library," a new section of their website that curates and organizes the band's back catalogue, album by album, video by video. Fans can even make their own library card. The band have also shared some rarities online, including their 1992 debut release, Drill EP, "I Want None of This" from the 2005 charity compilation Help!: A Day in the Life, and the 2011's TKOL RMX 8 remix EP. You can stream all of that below and check out the "Radiohead Public Library" here.

Each day this week a different member of the band will take turns being the main librarian, starting with Colin Greenwood.

Here's how a press release sets up the project:

"The internet as a whole has never been a reliable resource for detailed or even accurate information re: Radiohead. Many sites that attempted to provide some measure of service have long since gone dark as well. The overall effect has been 'Radiohead' search results that yield random and/or abbreviated shards: songs and album titles unaccompanied by detailed artwork or any additional context, low quality videos preceded by advertisements and shuffled via algorithms, and so on...

"That ends with the unveiling of the Radiohead Public Library. From today, visitors at Radiohead.com will be able to create their own library card and membership number, and access a highly curated and organized archive of the band's catalogue and corresponding visuals and various artifacts associated with each album: Detailed artwork, official videos, and ad-free HD live and TV performances, B-Sides and compilation tracks, previously out-of-print merchandise to be custom made on demand, band members' "office chart" playlists from around the time of In Rainbows, The King of Limbs and A Moon Shaped Pool recording sessions, and more."

In 2017 Radiohead released a deluxe 20th anniversary reissue of OK Computer that was dubbed OKNOTOK and included three previously unreleased songs: "I Promise," "Lift," and "Man of War."

The band's last album was 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool. It landed at #2 on Under the Radar's Top 100 Albums of 2016 list.

