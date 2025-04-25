News

Say Sue Me Share New Single “In This Mess” Time is Not Yours EP Due Out April 30 via Damnably / Beach Town Music

South Korean indie band Say Sue Me are releasing a new EP, Time is Not Yours, on April 30 via Damnably / Beach Town Music. Now they have shared another single from it, “In This Mess.” Listen below.

Previously they shared the EP’s “Vacation,” which features Silica Gel’s Kim Hanjoo and was one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2023 we posted about the Say Sue Me song “4am,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Earlier in 2023 the band shared another new song “Mind is Light,” via a music video. It was also one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2022, in honor of the band’s 10th anniversary, Say Sue Me shared the 10 covers EP, featuring songs from Yo La Tengo, Pavement, Daniel Johnston, Silver Jews, Grandaddy, and Guided By Voices, along with two re-recorded versions of their own songs.

