SPELLLING Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Turning Wheel” The Turning Wheel Due Out June 25 on Sacred Bones

Photography by Aidan Jung



SPELLLING (aka Chrystia Cabral) is releasing her third studio album, The Turning Wheel, on June 25 via Sacred Bones. Now she has shared the album’s almost title track, “Turning Wheel,” via a self-directed video for it. Watch it below.

“‘Turning Wheel’ is a bittersweet anthem about the desire for the pure and simple moments in time to last forever,” says Cabral in a press release. “I fantasize about a realm of peace, gentleness and ecstasy, like a pristine wilderness that evades the conditions, demands and decay of the human world and its pursuits. I’m the type of personality and artist that yearns for deep reclusion and repose, and oftentimes I struggle to make choices. I frequently feel immobilized by the structures and regiments of being a modern world citizen. I sing about these personal tensions through ‘Turning Wheel’ and also speak to the larger theme of the album: the cosmic wheel of life. The song, like the album as a whole, ponders: when does reality stop circling around itself? When, if ever, will we reach a divine, angelic state that transcends the turning wheel?”

Cabral previously shared the album’s first track and lead single “Little Deer” (which was inspired by the Frida Kahlo painting Wounded Deer). “Little Dear” made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared its second single, “Boys At School,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

The Turning Wheel is described in a press release as revolving around “themes of human unity, the future, divine love, and the enigmatic ups and downs of being a part of this carnival called life.” The album, orchestrated and self-produced by Cabral, features an ensemble of 31 collaborating musicians.

Cabral’s most recent album, Mazy Fly, came out in 2019 on Sacred Bones.

Check out our My Favorite Album interview with Cabral.

