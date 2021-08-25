News

Steve Gunn Shares New Song “Circuit Rider” Other You Due Out This Friday via Matador

Photography by Stephanie Nicole Smith



Steve Gunn is releasing a new album, Other You, this Friday via Matador. Now he has shared its fourth single, “Circuit Rider.” Listen below, followed by his upcoming tour dates, including some newly announced UK and EU dates.

When Other You was announced Gunn shared two singles from it: title track “Other You” (via an animated video) and “Reflection.” “Other You” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its third single, “Fulton.”

Other You is the follow-up to 2019’s The Unseen In Between. Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith, Cass McCombs, Kurt Vile) produced the album, which was recorded at his Mant Studios in Los Angeles. The sessions featured longtime friend and collaborator Justin Tripp. The album also features Juliana Barwick, Mary Lattimore, Bridget St. John, Jeff Parker, Bill MacKay, Ben Bertrand, drummer Ryan Sawyer (TV On The Radio, Thurston Moore, Gang Gang Dance), and others.

Gunn had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “I came up with this title when we were recording vocals and Rob was very into harmonies. There was a third part and I just couldn’t find the note. I couldn’t vocalize it. He went in and took my voice and put it into his computer program, then he could playback and ‘sing’ the note with my voice using the computer. And he said, ‘Sing to the other you.’ So I was singing along to myself singing a note I couldn’t sing.”

Steve Gunn Tour Dates:

September 25 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

October 15 - Ghent, Belgium @ Vooruit

December 2 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

December 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center #

December 4 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #

December 5 - Lakeside, MI @ Lakeside Inn #

December 7 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man #

December 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

December 9 - Charlotte, NC @ Recover Brands #

December 10 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern #

December 11 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

December 12 - Baltimore, MD @ Creative Alliance #

December 14 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

December 15 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts #

December 16 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s #

December 17 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall #

December 18 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

February 2 - Antwerpen, BE - De Studio

February 3 - London, UK - Earth

February 4 - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew

February 5 - Manchester, UK - Pink Room

February 6 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

February 7 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

February 8 - Belfast, IRL - Ulsters Sports Club

February 9 - Dublin, IRL - Grand Social

February 11 - Berlin, DE - Maschinenhaus

February 12 - Hamburg, DE - Nachtasyl

February 13 - Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset

February 15 - Haarlem, NL - Nieuwe Kerk

February 17 - Paris, FR - Le Consulat

February 18 - Dijon, FR @ Le Consortium

February 19 - Annecy, FR - Hors Pistes Festival

February 20 - Zurich, CH - Rote Fabrik



# w/ Jeff Parker

