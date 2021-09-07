 The Bevis Frond Share New Song “Hold Your Horses” From Upcoming Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, September 7th, 2021  
Subscribe

The Bevis Frond Share New Song “Hold Your Horses” From Upcoming Album

Little Eden Due Out This Friday via Fire

Sep 07, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Anete Lapsa
Bookmark and Share


English rock band The Bevis Frond have shared a new song titled “Hold Your Horses.” It is the latest offering from their forthcoming studio album, Little Eden, which will be out this Friday (Sept. 10), via Fire. Listen below.

In 2018, The Lemonheads shared a cover of The Bevis Frond’s 1988 song “Old Man Blank” for their cover album Varshons 2.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent