The Bevis Frond Share New Song “Hold Your Horses” From Upcoming Album
Little Eden Due Out This Friday via Fire
Sep 07, 2021
Photography by Anete Lapsa
English rock band The Bevis Frond have shared a new song titled “Hold Your Horses.” It is the latest offering from their forthcoming studio album, Little Eden, which will be out this Friday (Sept. 10), via Fire. Listen below.
In 2018, The Lemonheads shared a cover of The Bevis Frond’s 1988 song “Old Man Blank” for their cover album Varshons 2.
