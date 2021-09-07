News

The Bevis Frond Share New Song “Hold Your Horses” From Upcoming Album Little Eden Due Out This Friday via Fire

Photography by Anete Lapsa



English rock band The Bevis Frond have shared a new song titled “Hold Your Horses.” It is the latest offering from their forthcoming studio album, Little Eden, which will be out this Friday (Sept. 10), via Fire. Listen below.

In 2018, The Lemonheads shared a cover of The Bevis Frond’s 1988 song “Old Man Blank” for their cover album Varshons 2.

<a href="https://bevisfrondmusic.bandcamp.com/album/little-eden">Little Eden by The Bevis Frond</a>

