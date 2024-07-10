News

All





Water From Your Eyes Announce Covers EP, Share Cover of Chumbawamba’s “The Good Ship Lifestyle” MP3 Player 1 Due Out This Friday via Matador

Photography by Nikolas Soelter

Water From Your Eyes have announced their four-song covers EP, MP3 Player 1, that is due for release this Friday via Matador. Today, they have shared their new track, a cover of Chumbawamba’s “The Good Ship Lifestyle.” Listen below. Also below, find the band’s tour dates and MP3 Player 1’s tracklist and cover art.

MP3 Player 1 is comprised of four songs that were recorded during the same time as their Matador debut, Everyone’s Crushed in 2023.

Water From Your Eyes collectively had this to say on the EP in a press release: “These are covers that we made at the same time as we were finishing Everyone’s Crushed. Nate chose ‘Good Ship Lifestyle’ and Rachel chose the other three. Chumbawamba is an obvious favorite of ours, but it is between Adele in the style of The Cure and Al Green as the most left field covers we could have chosen. We think it’s funny and good, but ultimately that will be left to the listeners to decide for themselves.”

Amos recently released Box for Buddy, Box for Star, his debut album as This Is Lorelei, on Double Double Whammy. Read our review of it here.

Read our 2021 interview with Water From Your Eyes on Structure.

MP3 Player 1 EP Tracklist:

The Good Ship Lifestyle (Chumbawamba) Someone Like You (Adele) Tired of Being Alone (Al Green) Motorcycle Drive By (Third Eye Blind)

Water From Your Eyes Tour Dates:

July 20 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

July 25 - New York, NY @ The Boat Show #

July 31 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Aug. 1 - Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Experimental Music Festival

Aug. 2 - Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Experimental Music Festival

Sept. 1 - Tollard Royal, UK @ End of the Road 2024

Sep. 3 - London, UK @ ICA

Sep. 5 - Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

Sep. 6 - Heusden, NL @ Misty Fields Festival

Nov. 15 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

# w/ Model/Actriz, Kassie Krut, DJ Practice

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.