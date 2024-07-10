Water From Your Eyes Announce Covers EP, Share Cover of Chumbawamba’s “The Good Ship Lifestyle”
MP3 Player 1 Due Out This Friday via Matador
Jul 10, 2024 Photography by Nikolas Soelter
Water From Your Eyes have announced their four-song covers EP, MP3 Player 1, that is due for release this Friday via Matador. Today, they have shared their new track, a cover of Chumbawamba’s “The Good Ship Lifestyle.” Listen below. Also below, find the band’s tour dates and MP3 Player 1’s tracklist and cover art.
MP3 Player 1 is comprised of four songs that were recorded during the same time as their Matador debut, Everyone’s Crushed in 2023.
Water From Your Eyes collectively had this to say on the EP in a press release: “These are covers that we made at the same time as we were finishing Everyone’s Crushed. Nate chose ‘Good Ship Lifestyle’ and Rachel chose the other three. Chumbawamba is an obvious favorite of ours, but it is between Adele in the style of The Cure and Al Green as the most left field covers we could have chosen. We think it’s funny and good, but ultimately that will be left to the listeners to decide for themselves.”
Amos recently released Box for Buddy, Box for Star, his debut album as This Is Lorelei, on Double Double Whammy. Read our review of it here.
Read our 2021 interview with Water From Your Eyes on Structure.
MP3 Player 1 EP Tracklist:
- The Good Ship Lifestyle (Chumbawamba)
- Someone Like You (Adele)
- Tired of Being Alone (Al Green)
- Motorcycle Drive By (Third Eye Blind)
Water From Your Eyes Tour Dates:
July 20 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
July 25 - New York, NY @ The Boat Show #
July 31 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
Aug. 1 - Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Experimental Music Festival
Aug. 2 - Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Experimental Music Festival
Sept. 1 - Tollard Royal, UK @ End of the Road 2024
Sep. 3 - London, UK @ ICA
Sep. 5 - Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
Sep. 6 - Heusden, NL @ Misty Fields Festival
Nov. 15 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
# w/ Model/Actriz, Kassie Krut, DJ Practice
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- Galaxie 500 Announce New Archival Album, Share Unreleased Tracks: “Shout You Down” and “I Wanna Live (News) —
- Spiritualized’s J Spaceman & John Coxon Announce Score and Share New Track “Mother’s Milk” (News) —
- Magdalena Bay Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Image” (News) —
- Premiere: We Are The Willows Share New Single “Forgiveness / Forgetness” (News) —
- illuminati hotties Shares Title Track “Power” from Upcoming Album (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.