Wilco Announce 20th Anniversary “A Ghost Is Born” Reissue, Share Alternate “Handshake Drugs” Take A Ghost Is Born (Deluxe Edition) Due Out February 7, 2025 via Nonesuch

Photography by Akash Wadhwani

Wilco have announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2004 album, A Ghost Is Born, which contains 65 previously unreleased tracks. The band have shared one of those tracks today, an alternative version of “Handshake Drugs.” A Ghost Is Born (Deluxe Edition) is due out February 7, 2025 via Nonesuch. Check out “Handshake Drugs (11/13/03 Sear Sound-NYC)” below, followed by the reissue’s extensive tracklist.

A Ghost Is Born was the followup to Wilco’s widely acclaimed Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. When A Ghost Is Born was recorded in 2002 and 2003, Wilco’s lineup consisted of Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, Leroy Bach, Glenn Kotche, and Mikael Jorgensen. Jim O’Rourke (who mixed Yankee Hotel Foxtrot) co-produced A Ghost Is Born with the band.

Once the album was recorded, Bach left the band and two other members joined Wilco—Pat Sansone and Nels Cline—who toured A Ghost Is Born and have been with the band ever since (their lineup hasn’t changed in the last two decades).

“Making that record, and then finding this lineup, that was the start of something—of having a band that can play anything,” says Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy in the new liner notes for the reissue. “That’s why, 20 years later, we’re still here and still going.”

Wilco released a new Cate Le Bon-produced album, Cousin, in 2023 via dBpm (read our review of it here). In June of this year they released the Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP.

A Ghost Is Born (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

A Ghost Is Born

1. At Least That’s What You Said

2. Hell Is Chrome

3. Spiders (Kidsmoke)

4. Muzzle of Bees

5. Hummingbird

6. Handshake Drugs

7. Wishful Thinking

8. Company in My Back

9. I’m a Wheel

10. Theologians

11. Less Than You Think

12. The Late Greats



dBpm: Outtakes/Alternates 1



1. At Least That’s What You Said

(8/13/02 SOMA-Chicago)

2. Hell Is Chrome

(10/5/03 SOMA-Chicago)

3. Spiders (Kidsmoke)

(9/28/03 SOMA-Chicago)

4. Muzzle Of Bees

(7/15/03 SOMA-Chicago)

5. Hummingbird

(2/8/02 SOMA-Chicago)

6. Handshake Drugs

(11/13/03 Sear Sound-NYC)

7. Wishful Thinking

(11/1/03 Sear Sound-NYC)

8. Company In My Back

(2/8/03 Hothouse-St. Kilda, Melbourne, Australia)

9. I’m A Wheel

(August 2002 SOMA-Chicago)

10. Theologians

(3/19/03 SOMA-Chicago)

11. Less Than You Think

(11/11/03 Sear Sound-NYC)

12. The Late Greats

(7/19/03 SOMA-Chicago)

13. Kicking Television

(3/18/03 SOMA-Chicago)

14. The High Heat

(2/5/02 SOMA-Chicago.

15. Panthers

(March 2003 SOMA-Chicago)

16. Diamond Claw

(3/21/03 SOMA-Chicago)

17. Bob Dylan’s 49th Beard

(June 2002 SOMA-Chicago)

18. More Like The Moon

(2/8/02 SOMA-Chicago Version)

19. Improbable Germany

(10/7/03 SOMA-Chicago)



Unstitched: Outtakes/Alternates 2



1. Handshake Drugs (First Version)

(6/26/02 SOMA-Chicago)

2. Hummingbird

(February 2002 SOMA-Chicago)

3. The High Heat

(2/4/02 SOMA-Chicago)

4. Spiders (Kidsmoke)

(February 2002 SOMA-Chicago)

5. Diamond Claw

(March 2003 SOMA-Chicago)

6. Muzzle Of Bees

(October 2003 Sear Sound-NYC)

7. Like A Stone

(11/10/03 Sear Sound-NYC)

8. Leave Me (Like You Found Me)

(6/26/02 SOMA-Chicago)

9. Losing Interest

(11/11/03 Sear Sound-NYC)

10. Old Maid

(6/26/02 SOMA-Chicago)

11. Spiders (Kidsmoke)

(August 2002 SOMA-Chicago)

12. Panthers

(October 2003 Sear Sound-NYC)

13. Muzzle Of Bees

(7/16/03 SOMA-Chicago)

14. Diamond Claw

(10/9/03 SOMA-Chicago)

15. Losing Interest

(7/20/03 SOMA-Chicago)

16. Spiders (Kidsmoke)

(October 2003 SOMA-Chicago)

17. The Thanks I Get

(6/26/02 SOMA-Chicago)

18. Two Hat Blues

(March 2003 SOMA-Chicago)

19. Improbable Germany

(January 2002 The Loft-Chicago)



The Hook at The Wang

(Live October 1, 2004 at the Wang Center-Boston, MA)



1. Muzzle Of Bees

2. Company In My Back

3. I Am Trying To Break Your Heart

4. A Shot In The Arm

5. Hell Is Chrome

6. Handshake Drugs

7. Jesus, Etc.

8. Hummingbird

9. I’m Always In Love

10. At Least That’s What You Said

11. Ashes Of American Flags

12. Theologians

13. I’m The Man Who Loves You

14. Poor Places

15. Spiders (Kidsmoke)

16. She’s A Jar

17. A Magazine Called Sunset

18. Kingpin

19. The Late Greats

20. I’m A Wheel

21. Via Chicago

22. California Stars

23. Christ For President



Fundamentals



1. Fundamental 1

2. Fundamental 2

3. Fundamental 3

4. Fundamental 4

5. Fundamental 5

6. Fundamental 6

7. Fundamental 7

