Yola – Stream the New Album, Plus Read Our Review of It and Our Interview with Her
Stand For Myself Out Now via Easy Eye Sound
Yola has released a new album, Stand For Myself, today via Easy Eye Sound. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, yesterday we posted our review of the album (read it here) and today we ran our Self-Portrait interview Yola (read that here).
Dan Auerbach (of The Black Keys) produced the album, which is being released on his Easy Eye Sound label. The album draws inspiration from seminal records of the ’70s, British radio, R&B, classic pop, and ’90s neo soul.
The album’s first single “Diamond Studded Shoes” was featured in our Songs of the Week. Then she shared the album’s title track, “Stand For Myself.” That was followed by “Starlight,” also shared via a video. Then she was the musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she gave a rousing and spirited performance of the album’s title track, joined by Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste on piano (as well as her excellent backing band).
Yola Tour Dates:
2021:
July 22 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO - w/ Orville Peck
July 23-July 25 - Newport Folk
July 30-Aug 1 - Newport Jazz
Aug 6 - Hinterland Music Festival
Aug 7 - DTE Energy Music Theatre. Clarkston, MI - w/ Chris Stapleton
Aug 21 - Globe Life Park. Arlington, TX - w/ Chris Stapleton
Aug 22 - Outlaw Music Festival - Austin360 Amphitheater
Sep 4 - Jazz Aspen Snowmass
Sep 10 - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival
Sep 11 - Moon River Festival
Sep 12 - Sing Out Loud Festival
Sep 16 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Maryland Height, MO - w/ Chris Stapleton
Sep 17 - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre. Birmingham, AL - w/ Chris Stapleton
Sep 18 - The Wharf Amphitheatre. Orange Beach, AL - w/ Chris Stapleton
Sep 24 - Doheny State Beach - Dana Point, CA
Sep 25 - Ruoff Music Center. Noblesville, IN - w/ Chris Stapleton
Sep 26 - Ohana Music Festival
Oct 8 - Madison Square Garden. NYC, NY - w/ Chris Stapleton
Oct 14 - Mizzou Arena. Columbia, MO - w/ Chris Stapleton
Oct 15 - Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln, NE - w/ Chris Stapleton
Oct 16 - Denny Sanford Premier Center. Sioux Falls, SD - w/ Chris Stapleton
Oct 21 - Riverbend Music Center. Cincinnati, OH - w/ Chris Stapleton
Oct 22 & 23 - Bridgestone Arena. Nashville, TN - w/ Chris Stapleton
Oct 28 - United Supermarket Arena. Lubbock, TX - w/ Chris Stapleton
Oct 29 - Isleta Amphitheater. Albuquerque, NM - w/ Chris Stapleton
Oct 30 - AK-Chin Pavilion. Phoenix, AZ - w/ Chris Stapleton
Nov 4 - Frank Erwin Center. Austin, TX - w/ Chris Stapleton
Nov 5 - BOK Center. Tulsa, OK - w/ Chris Stapleton
Nov 6 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The Woodlands, TX - w/ Chris Stapleton
Dec 3 - FedEx Forum. Memphis, TN - w/ Chris Stapleton
Dec 4 - Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Biloxi, MS - w/ Chris Stapleton
Dec 5 - Thompson-Boling Arena. Knoxville, TN - w/ Chris Stapleton
2022:
Feb 1-5 - Girls Just Wanna Weekend
Mar 3 - Ryman Auditorium. Nashville, TN
April 20 - Huntington Center. Toledo, OH - w/ Chris Stapleton
April 21 - Schottenstein Center. Columbus, OH - w/ Chris Stapleton
April 23 - A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field. Lexington, KY - w/ Chris Stapleton
