alt-J Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “U&ME,” Announce Tour with Portugal. The Man
The Dream Due Out February 11, 2022 via Canvasback/Infectious Music
Sep 22, 2021
Photography by Rosie Matheson
Alt-J have announced the release of their fourth studio album, The Dream, which will be out on February 11, 2022 via Canvasback/Infectious Music. The band has subsequently shared a video for a song from the album titled “U&ME” and have announced an upcoming tour with Portugal. The Man, which is set to begin later this year. Check out the Prosper Unger-Hamilton-directed video for “U&ME” below, along with the album’s cover art and list of tour dates.
“U&ME” was written by the band during various soundchecks across the globe. Frontman Joe Newman explains in a press release: “It gathered momentum on its own, it was best to just get out of its way. We were just there.” Keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton adds: “It’s about being at a festival with your best friends, having a good time, togetherness, and the feeling in life that nothing could be any better than it is right now”
The band’s upcoming tour with Portugal. The Man will also feature appearances by rock bands Sir Chloe and Cherry Glazer. Their most recent album, Relaxer, came out in 2017 via Canvasback.
Read our interview with alt-J about Relaxer, our review of the album, and our Album of the Week write up on Relaxer.
Plus read our 2014 cover story interview with alt-J and our 2014 cover story bonus Q&A with the band.
alt-J 2022 North American Tour With Portugal. The Man
special guest Sir Chloe 2/25-3/20
special guest Cherry Glazerr 3/23-4/17
February 25, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
February 26, 2022 - Washington DC - The Anthem
March 1, 2022 - Nashville TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
March 2, 2022 - Atlanta GA - State Farm Arena
March 4, 2022 - Tampa FL - Yuengling Center
March 5, 2022 - Hollywood FL - Hard Rock Live
March 6, 2022 - Orlando FL - Orlando Amphitheater
March 9, 2022 - Dallas TX- The Factory in Deep Ellum
March 12, 2022 - Austin TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
March 13, 2022 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall
March 15, 2022 - St Louis MO - Chaifetz Arena
March 16, 2022 - Detroit MI - Masonic Temple Detroit
March 19, 2022 - Chicago IL - Credit Union 1 Arena
March 20, 2022 - Minneapolis MN - The Armory
March 23, 2022 - Denver CO - 1STBANK Center
March 25, 2022 - San Diego CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
March 26, 2022 - Santa Barbara CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
March 27, 2022 - Los Angeles CA - STAPLES Center
March 29, 2022 - Seattle WA - WAMU Theatre
March 30, 2022 – Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
April 1, 2022 - San Francisco CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 3, 2022 - Las Vegas NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
April 5, 2022 - Salt Lake City UT - UCCU Center
April 7 ,2022 - Kansas City KS - Cable Dahmer Arena
April 8, 2022 - Cincinnati OH - PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation
April. 9, 2022 - Columbus OH - Schottenstein Center
April 11, 2022 - New York NY - Madison Square Garden
Apri 13l 2022 - Philadelphia PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
April 14, 2022 - Boston MA - Agganis Arena
April 15, 2022 - Montreal QC - Place Bell
April 17, 2022 - Toronto ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
