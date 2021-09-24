News

alt-J Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “U&ME,” Announce Tour with Portugal. The Man The Dream Due Out February 11, 2022 via Canvasback/Infectious Music

Photography by Rosie Matheson



Alt-J have announced the release of their fourth studio album, The Dream, which will be out on February 11, 2022 via Canvasback/Infectious Music. The band has subsequently shared a video for a song from the album titled “U&ME” and have announced an upcoming tour with Portugal. The Man, which is set to begin later this year. Check out the Prosper Unger-Hamilton-directed video for “U&ME” below, along with the album’s cover art and list of tour dates.

“U&ME” was written by the band during various soundchecks across the globe. Frontman Joe Newman explains in a press release: “It gathered momentum on its own, it was best to just get out of its way. We were just there.” Keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton adds: “It’s about being at a festival with your best friends, having a good time, togetherness, and the feeling in life that nothing could be any better than it is right now”

The band’s upcoming tour with Portugal. The Man will also feature appearances by rock bands Sir Chloe and Cherry Glazer. Their most recent album, Relaxer, came out in 2017 via Canvasback.

Read our interview with alt-J about Relaxer, our review of the album, and our Album of the Week write up on Relaxer.

Plus read our 2014 cover story interview with alt-J and our 2014 cover story bonus Q&A with the band.

alt-J 2022 North American Tour With Portugal. The Man

special guest Sir Chloe 2/25-3/20

special guest Cherry Glazerr 3/23-4/17

February 25, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

February 26, 2022 - Washington DC - The Anthem

March 1, 2022 - Nashville TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

March 2, 2022 - Atlanta GA - State Farm Arena

March 4, 2022 - Tampa FL - Yuengling Center

March 5, 2022 - Hollywood FL - Hard Rock Live

March 6, 2022 - Orlando FL - Orlando Amphitheater

March 9, 2022 - Dallas TX- The Factory in Deep Ellum

March 12, 2022 - Austin TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

March 13, 2022 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall

March 15, 2022 - St Louis MO - Chaifetz Arena

March 16, 2022 - Detroit MI - Masonic Temple Detroit

March 19, 2022 - Chicago IL - Credit Union 1 Arena

March 20, 2022 - Minneapolis MN - The Armory

March 23, 2022 - Denver CO - 1STBANK Center

March 25, 2022 - San Diego CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

March 26, 2022 - Santa Barbara CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

March 27, 2022 - Los Angeles CA - STAPLES Center

March 29, 2022 - Seattle WA - WAMU Theatre

March 30, 2022 – Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

April 1, 2022 - San Francisco CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 3, 2022 - Las Vegas NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 5, 2022 - Salt Lake City UT - UCCU Center

April 7 ,2022 - Kansas City KS - Cable Dahmer Arena

April 8, 2022 - Cincinnati OH - PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation

April. 9, 2022 - Columbus OH - Schottenstein Center

April 11, 2022 - New York NY - Madison Square Garden

Apri 13l 2022 - Philadelphia PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

April 14, 2022 - Boston MA - Agganis Arena

April 15, 2022 - Montreal QC - Place Bell

April 17, 2022 - Toronto ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

