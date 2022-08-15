 Andrew Bird Announces Chicago Return of Gezelligheid | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, August 15th, 2022  
Andrew Bird Announces Chicago Return of Gezelligheid

Inside Problems Out Now via Loma Vista

Aug 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jesse Lirola
Andrew Bird has announced the Chicago return of his annual music festival, Gezelligheid. The performances will take place from December 12 to 16 at Chicago’s Fourth Presbyterian Church. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Aug. 19) at 10 a.m. CST.

Bird’s most recent album, Inside Problems, was released in June via Loma Vista. He recently performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert with Iron & Wine.

