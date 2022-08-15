News

Andrew Bird Announces Chicago Return of Gezelligheid Inside Problems Out Now via Loma Vista

Photography by Jesse Lirola



Andrew Bird has announced the Chicago return of his annual music festival, Gezelligheid. The performances will take place from December 12 to 16 at Chicago’s Fourth Presbyterian Church. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Aug. 19) at 10 a.m. CST.

Bird’s most recent album, Inside Problems, was released in June via Loma Vista. He recently performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert with Iron & Wine.

