Andrew Bird Shares Cat-Tastic Video for New Song “Make a Picture” Inside Problems Due Out This Friday via Loma Vista





Andrew Bird is releasing a new album, Inside Problems, this Friday via Loma Vista. Now he has shared the album’s third and final pre-release single, “Make a Picture,” via a video that features lots of cats, among other things. Matthew Daniel Siskin directed the video, watch it below, followed by Bird’s upcoming tour dates, including some previously announced summer shows with Iron & Wine (aka Sam Beam).

Bird had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Make a Picture’ is about digesting images from historic events and constituting a narrative for your memory. ‘Tell us what you think you saw. Make a picture.’ We saw a lot of horror and darkness and a lot of inspiring bravery. So, what’s the story we tell after digesting? What’s the synapses’ synopsis?”

Inside Problems includes “Atomized,” a new song Bird shared in March. It was shared via a Matthew Daniel Siskin-directed video and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, album opener “Underlands,” also via a Siskin-directed video and also one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2021, Bird released an album with Jimbo Mathus, These 13, via Thirty Tigers. Bird’s last solo album was 2019’s My Finest Work Yet. Since then he’s also gotten into acting, appearing on Fargo.

Mike Viola produced Inside Problems, which was recorded live with Bird’s four-piece band.

“I have so much fun taking my ideas apart before they really have defined themselves as distinct songs, when they’re still in that amoeba-like state,” says Bird of recording the new album live. “I love the feeling of chasing ideas and having them split off and go hang out with another idea and then butting them up against each other to see if they talk to each other.”

Read our interview with Andrew Bird on My Finest Work Yet.

Andrew Bird 2022 Tour Dates:

6/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*

6/17 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre*

6/18 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square*

6/19 - Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo* - SOLD OUT

6/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre* - SOLD OUT

6/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre^ - SOLD OUT

6/23 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

6/24 - Fort Collins, CO - New Belgium Brewery

7/10 - Paris, FR - Days Off Festival w/ L’Orchestre national d’Île-de-France

7/12 - Lyon, FR - Les Nuits de Fourvières Festival w/ L’Orchestre national de Lyon

7/14 - Munich, DE - Neue Theaterfabrik

7/15 - Berlin, DE - Metropol

7/16 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal

7/17 - Köln, DE - Gloria Theater

7/19 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

7/22 - Atlanta, GA - Pullman Yards#

7/23 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit#

7/24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium#

7/25 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth#

7/27 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion#

7/28 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap#

7/29 - New York, NY - Pier 17# - SOLD OUT

7/30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Bowl#

7/31 - Bethlehem, PA - Steel Stacks#

8/02 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff#

8/04 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend#

8/05 - Grand Rapids, MI - Frederik Meijer Gardens# - SOLD OUT

8/06 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater#

8/08 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE#

8/09 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!#

8/10 - St Louis, MO - Chesterfield Amphitheater#

8/12 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed# - SOLD OUT

8/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly#

9/7-9/10 - Park City, UT - Park City Song Summit

9/22 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia!

9/23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren!

*w/ Iron & Wine and Allison Russell

^w/ Iron & Wine and Neko Case

#w/ Iron & Wine and Meshell Ndegeocello

!w/ Iron & Wine

