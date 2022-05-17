News

Animal Collective Announce New North American Tour Dates Time Skiffs Out Now via Domino

Photography by Hisham Bharoocha



Animal Collective have announced a new set of North American tour dates, including a plethora of shows across Canada and a headlining performance at New York’s Central Park SummerStage in August. View a full list of the band’s tour dates below.

The band’s most recent album, Time Skiffs, came out earlier this year via Domino. It features the songs “Prester John,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Walker,” “Strung With Everything,” and “We Go Back.”

Animal Collective 2022 Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

05-17 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre ^

05-19 San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay ^

05-20 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^

5-21 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre ^

5-23 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^

05-24 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory ^

05-26 Bellevue CO - Mishawaka Amphitheatre ^

05-27 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ^

05-28 Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^

05-30 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

05-31 Austin, TX - Emo’s ^

06-01 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater ^

06-03 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant ^

06-04 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre ^

08-13 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *

08-14 Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Fest

08-16 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *

08-17 Calgary, AB - The Palace *

08-19 Bozeman, MT - The ELM *

08-20 Missoula, MT - The Wilma *

08-23 Omaha, NE - Slowdown *

08-24 Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s *

08-26 Bridgeview, IL - Sacred Rose Festival

08-27 Indianapolis, IN - HiFi Annex *

08-29 Portland, ME - State Theatre *

08-30 New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park *

08-31 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

09-02 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

09-04 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre *

07-09 Madrid, ES - Mad Cool Fest

11-02 Limerick, IE - Dolan’s

11-03 Dublin, IE - National Concert Hall

11-06 Bristol, UK - SWX

11-07 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

11-09 Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke’s

11-12 Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix

11-15 Hamburg, DE - Übel & Gefährlich

11-16 Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus

11-17 Prague, CZ - MeetFactory

11-19 Vienna, AT - Arena

11-20 Munich, DE - Freiheiz

11-21 Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son

11-23 Luxembourg, LU - Atelier

11-24 Paris, FR - Trabendo

11-27 Cologne, DE - Luxor

^ w/ Spirit of the Beehive

* w/ Tomato Flower

