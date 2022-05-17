Animal Collective Announce New North American Tour Dates
Time Skiffs Out Now via Domino
May 17, 2022
Photography by Hisham Bharoocha
Animal Collective have announced a new set of North American tour dates, including a plethora of shows across Canada and a headlining performance at New York’s Central Park SummerStage in August. View a full list of the band’s tour dates below.
The band’s most recent album, Time Skiffs, came out earlier this year via Domino. It features the songs “Prester John,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Walker,” “Strung With Everything,” and “We Go Back.”
Animal Collective 2022 Tour Dates (new dates in bold):
05-17 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre ^
05-19 San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay ^
05-20 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^
5-21 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre ^
5-23 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^
05-24 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory ^
05-26 Bellevue CO - Mishawaka Amphitheatre ^
05-27 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ^
05-28 Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^
05-30 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^
05-31 Austin, TX - Emo’s ^
06-01 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater ^
06-03 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant ^
06-04 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre ^
08-13 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *
08-14 Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Fest
08-16 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *
08-17 Calgary, AB - The Palace *
08-19 Bozeman, MT - The ELM *
08-20 Missoula, MT - The Wilma *
08-23 Omaha, NE - Slowdown *
08-24 Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s *
08-26 Bridgeview, IL - Sacred Rose Festival
08-27 Indianapolis, IN - HiFi Annex *
08-29 Portland, ME - State Theatre *
08-30 New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park *
08-31 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *
09-02 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *
09-04 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre *
07-09 Madrid, ES - Mad Cool Fest
11-02 Limerick, IE - Dolan’s
11-03 Dublin, IE - National Concert Hall
11-06 Bristol, UK - SWX
11-07 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
11-09 Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke’s
11-12 Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix
11-15 Hamburg, DE - Übel & Gefährlich
11-16 Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus
11-17 Prague, CZ - MeetFactory
11-19 Vienna, AT - Arena
11-20 Munich, DE - Freiheiz
11-21 Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son
11-23 Luxembourg, LU - Atelier
11-24 Paris, FR - Trabendo
11-27 Cologne, DE - Luxor
^ w/ Spirit of the Beehive
* w/ Tomato Flower
