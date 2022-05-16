 Arcade Fire Perform “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” at the Juno Awards | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, May 16th, 2022  
Arcade Fire Perform “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” at the Juno Awards

WE Out Now via Columbia

May 16, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Arcade Fire made an appearance at the Juno Awards (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys), where they performed “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” from their new album, WE. View the performance below.

WE was released earlier this month via Columbia. Read our review of it here.

Last week, Arcade Fire performed at the BBC Live Lounge, and also made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole).”

