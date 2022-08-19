Björk Announces New Album
Fossora Will Be Out In The Fall
Aug 19, 2022
Photography by Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones
Björk has announced the release of a new album, entitled Fossora. It is the follow-up to her 2017 album, Utopia, and is set for release sometime in the fall. In an interview with The Guardian, Björk states that there are two songs on the album dedicated to her mother, Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir, who passed away in 2018.
Fossora, which translates to the feminine version of “digger” in Latin, features a collaboration with serpentwithfeet along with backing vocals from Björk’s son Sindri and daughter Ísadóra. The album also features musical contributions from Indonesian dance duo Gabber Modus Operandi.
Björk described Fossora as a “mushroom album” in the Guardian interview. She added: “It’s like digging a hole in the ground. This time around, I’m living with moles and really grounding myself.”
(via The Guardian and Pitchfork)
