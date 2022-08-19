 Björk Announces New Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, August 19th, 2022  
Subscribe

Björk Announces New Album

Fossora Will Be Out In The Fall

Aug 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones
Bookmark and Share


Björk has announced the release of a new album, entitled Fossora. It is the follow-up to her 2017 album, Utopia, and is set for release sometime in the fall. In an interview with The Guardian, Björk states that there are two songs on the album dedicated to her mother, Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir, who passed away in 2018.

Fossora, which translates to the feminine version of “digger” in Latin, features a collaboration with serpentwithfeet along with backing vocals from Björk’s son Sindri and daughter Ísadóra. The album also features musical contributions from Indonesian dance duo Gabber Modus Operandi.

Björk described Fossora as a “mushroom album” in the Guardian interview. She added: “It’s like digging a hole in the ground. This time around, I’m living with moles and really grounding myself.”

(via The Guardian and Pitchfork)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent