Thursday, August 4th, 2022  
Boris Share Video for New Single “My name is blank”

Heavy Rocks Due Out August 12 via Relapse

Aug 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Yoshihiro Mori
Japanese experimental band Boris have shared a video for their new single, “My name is blank.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Heavy Rocks, which will be out on August 12 via Relapse. View the YUTARO-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the album in May, the band shared the single “She Is Burning.”

Earlier this year, Boris released the album W via Sacred Bones.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Most Recent