Bright Eyes Announce World Tour Dates They Will Be the Band’s First Shows in Nine Years; Lucy Dacus and Lavender Diamond to Open Some Shows

Photography by Shawn Brackbill



Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Walcott) have announced a world tour, with dates in America, the UK, Europe, and Japan. They will be the band's their first new shows in nine years and include a handful of dates they previously announced in January. Lucy Dacus will support some U.S. dates, with Lavender Diamond opening others. Their concert at Queens, New York's Forest Hill Stadium with feature support from both Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus. Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale this Friday, February 21, at 12 p.m. EST. Check out all the tour dates below.

The band also previously announced that they have signed to Dead Oceans and have been recording, with intentions to release new music this year. In January they also shared a teaser video featuring them recording in the studio with an orchestra.

While Oberst has kept busy in the last decade with solo and collaborative projects (such as last year's Better Oblivion Community Center duo with Phoebe Bridgers), the band with which he made his name have not released an album since 2011's The People's Key. There has been speculation that there might be more in the works from Bright Eyes this year after the band popped back up on social media recently.

In a previous press release Dead Oceans co-founder Phil Waldorf had this to say about signing the band: "Bright Eyes is not just a formative artist for me personally, but for countless people who work at Dead Oceans. To get to work with a band that is part of our own origin stories in falling in love with music is the rarest of privileges. We are thrilled to be part of another great chapter in Bright Eyes enduring legacy."

Since Bright Eyes went on hiatus, Mogis has kept busy as a producer and Walcott has worked as a film composer. Oberst's punk band Desaparecidos also reformed for 2015's Payola.

Bright Eyes Tour Dates:

3/23 - Tokyo, JP @ Liquidroom

5/14 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory #

5/15 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

5/16 - Tacoma, WA @ Temple #

5/18 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery #

5/19 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic #

5/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

5/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

5/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

5/24 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

6/12 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

6/13 - Syracuse, NY @ Beak and Skiff *

6/14 - Lewiston, NY @ Art Park *

6/16 - Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks *

6/17 - Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

6/18 - Portland, ME @ State Theater *

6/19 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

6/20 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium +*

8/14 - Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

8/16 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

8/18 - Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit

8/19 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar

8/21 - Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

8/22 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

8/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

8/25 - Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk

8/27 - Vienna, Austria @ Open Air Arena

8/28 - Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

8/29 - Zurich, Switzerland @ X-Tra

9/01 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

9/02 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

9/03 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

9/04 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

9/05 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

9/06 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

# with Lavender Diamond

* with Lucy Dacus supports

+ with Japanese Breakfast

