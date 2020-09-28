News

Broadcast Share Unreleased Demo “Where Are You?” in Honor of the Late Trish Keenan’s Birthday Keenan Passed Away in 2011, She Would’ve Been 52 Today

Photography by Wendy Lynch Redfern (for Under the Radar)



James Cargill of Broadcast has shared a previously unreleased four-track demo, “Where Are You?,” in honor of the birthday of late singer Trish Keenan, who would’ve been 52 today. The demo is from 2002, which means it would’ve been recorded between their 2000 debut full-length, The Noise Made By People, and their 2003-released second album, Haha Sound. Listen below.

Keenan unexpectedly died in January 2011 from complications with pneumonia after contracting swine flu virus H1N1 while touring Australia. At the time of her passing Broadcast was a duo with Cargill, also her romantic partner. In 2017, in honor of what would’ve been Keenan’s 49th birthday, Cargill shared another previously unreleased demo, “Tunnel View.”

In an exclusive interview with Under the Radar in November 2011, Cargill told us he was working on a new Broadcast album with vocals and music worked on before Keenan’s passing. “Trish left a lot of tapes, four-tracks and stuff, and I've been going through those,” Cargill said. “It's difficult, and I'm connected to it at the same time. It's wonderful, but I'm also feeling a sense of loss.” The album has yet to surface, but perhaps this demo indicates Cargill is still working on it?

Read our 2003 interview with Broadcast, all the way back in our fifth print issue.

