Broken Social Scene Announce North American Tour and New Graphic Novel Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Photography by Richard Lam



Broken Social Scene have announced a North American tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album, You Forgot It In People. Tickets are to go on sale this Friday (May 6) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

The band have also announced the release of a graphic novel, entitled You Forgot It In People: The Graphic Novel, a collaboration with Z2 Comics and writer Lonnie Nadler which is heavily inspired by the titular album. The graphic novel will also include a 10-inch vinyl release of the album track “Lover’s Spit” featuring a B-side cover by Feist, along with a cassette mixtape of unreleased instrumental compositions. The graphic novel is available for pre-order.

Earlier this year, Broken Social Scene shared the compilation Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities.

Broken Social Scene 2022 Tour Dates:

9/23 - Vancouver, BC / Commodore Ballroom

9/24 - Seattle, WA / Paramount

9/26 - Portland, OR / Wonder Ballroom

9/27 - Portland, OR / Wonder Ballroom

9/29 - Sonoma, CA / Gundlach Bundschu (Barn)

9/30 - Oakland, CA / Fox Theatre

10/2 - Dana Point, CA / Ohana Festival

10/4 - Sante Fe, NM / Meow Wolf

10/5 - Denver, CO / Summit Music Hall

10/7 - Iowa City, IA / Englert Theatre

10/8 - St. Paul, MN / Palace Theatre

10/9 - Chicago, IL / Thalia Hall

10/10 - Chicago, IL / Thalia Hall

10/12 - Philadelphia, PA / Union Transfer

10/13 - Washington, DC / Lincoln Theatre

10/14 - Washington, DC / 9:30 Club

10/15 - New York, NY / Webster Hall

10/16 - New York, NY / Webster Hall

