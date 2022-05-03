 Broken Social Scene Announce North American Tour and New Graphic Novel | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022  
Subscribe

Broken Social Scene Announce North American Tour and New Graphic Novel

Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

May 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Richard Lam
Bookmark and Share


Broken Social Scene have announced a North American tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album, You Forgot It In People. Tickets are to go on sale this Friday (May 6) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

The band have also announced the release of a graphic novel, entitled You Forgot It In People: The Graphic Novel, a collaboration with Z2 Comics and writer Lonnie Nadler which is heavily inspired by the titular album. The graphic novel will also include a 10-inch vinyl release of the album track “Lover’s Spit” featuring a B-side cover by Feist, along with a cassette mixtape of unreleased instrumental compositions. The graphic novel is available for pre-order.

Earlier this year, Broken Social Scene shared the compilation Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities.

Broken Social Scene 2022 Tour Dates:

9/23 - Vancouver, BC / Commodore Ballroom
9/24 - Seattle, WA / Paramount
9/26 - Portland, OR / Wonder Ballroom
9/27 - Portland, OR / Wonder Ballroom
9/29 - Sonoma, CA / Gundlach Bundschu (Barn)
9/30 - Oakland, CA / Fox Theatre
10/2 - Dana Point, CA / Ohana Festival
10/4 - Sante Fe, NM / Meow Wolf
10/5 - Denver, CO / Summit Music Hall
10/7 - Iowa City, IA / Englert Theatre
10/8 - St. Paul, MN / Palace Theatre
10/9 - Chicago, IL / Thalia Hall
10/10 - Chicago, IL / Thalia Hall
10/12 - Philadelphia, PA / Union Transfer
10/13 - Washington, DC / Lincoln Theatre
10/14 - Washington, DC / 9:30 Club
10/15 - New York, NY / Webster Hall
10/16 - New York, NY / Webster Hall

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent