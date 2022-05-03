Broken Social Scene Announce North American Tour and New Graphic Novel
Tickets Go On Sale This Friday
May 03, 2022
Photography by Richard Lam
Broken Social Scene have announced a North American tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album, You Forgot It In People. Tickets are to go on sale this Friday (May 6) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.
The band have also announced the release of a graphic novel, entitled You Forgot It In People: The Graphic Novel, a collaboration with Z2 Comics and writer Lonnie Nadler which is heavily inspired by the titular album. The graphic novel will also include a 10-inch vinyl release of the album track “Lover’s Spit” featuring a B-side cover by Feist, along with a cassette mixtape of unreleased instrumental compositions. The graphic novel is available for pre-order.
Earlier this year, Broken Social Scene shared the compilation Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities.
Broken Social Scene 2022 Tour Dates:
9/23 - Vancouver, BC / Commodore Ballroom
9/24 - Seattle, WA / Paramount
9/26 - Portland, OR / Wonder Ballroom
9/27 - Portland, OR / Wonder Ballroom
9/29 - Sonoma, CA / Gundlach Bundschu (Barn)
9/30 - Oakland, CA / Fox Theatre
10/2 - Dana Point, CA / Ohana Festival
10/4 - Sante Fe, NM / Meow Wolf
10/5 - Denver, CO / Summit Music Hall
10/7 - Iowa City, IA / Englert Theatre
10/8 - St. Paul, MN / Palace Theatre
10/9 - Chicago, IL / Thalia Hall
10/10 - Chicago, IL / Thalia Hall
10/12 - Philadelphia, PA / Union Transfer
10/13 - Washington, DC / Lincoln Theatre
10/14 - Washington, DC / 9:30 Club
10/15 - New York, NY / Webster Hall
10/16 - New York, NY / Webster Hall
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Le Couleur Shares New Video for “Comme une fin du monde” (News) — Le Couleur
- Premiere: Dopapod Shares New Single “Fannie” (News) — Dopapod
- Broken Social Scene Announce North American Tour and New Graphic Novel (News) — Broken Social Scene
- Marci of TOPS Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares Video for New Single “Immaterial Girl” (News) — Marci, TOPS
- Pink Mountaintops Share Video for New Single “Nikki Go Sudden” (News) — Pink Mountaintops
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.