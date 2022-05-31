News

Cat Power Shares The Rolling Stones’ “You Got the Silver” Covers Out Now via Domino





Cat Power (aka Chan Marshall) has shared a cover of The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song “You Got the Silver.” The new cover follows the release of her latest album Covers, which came out in January via Domino. Listen to the new cover and view a full list of Marshall’s upcoming tour dates below.

Cat Power Tour Dates:

May 31, 2022 - La Cooperative de Mai in Clermont-Ferrand, France

June 1, 2022 - L’Atelier in Luxembourg, Luxembourg

June 2, 2022 - Heartland Festival 2022 in Kværndrup, Denmark

June 3, 2022 - Tempodrom in Berlin, Germany

June 6, 2022 - Le Rocher de Palmer in Cenon, France

June 7, 2022 - Stereolux in Nantes, France

June 8, 2022 - Le Mem - Rennes in Rennes, France

June 10, 2022 - Rosendal Garden 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden

June 12, 2022 - Tivoli Vredenburg in Utrecht, Netherlands

June 13, 2022 - Kampnagel in Hamburg, Germany

June 15, 2022 - La Sirene in La Rochelle, France

June 16, 2022 - Le 106 in Rouen, France

June 18, 2022 - Sofienbergparken in Oslo, Norway

June 20, 2022 - Auditorium Parco Della Musica in Roma, Italy

June 21, 2022 - Sexto ‘Nplugged 2022 in Sesto Al Reghena, Italy

June 22, 2022 - Kaufleuten in Zürich, Switzerland

June 24, 2022 - Maimarktgelände Parkplatz in Mannheim, Germany

June 28, 2022 - Backstage Werk in München, Germany

June 30, 2022 - Masía d’en Cabanyes in Vilanova i la Geltrú, Spain

July 4, 2022 - Real Jardín Botánico Alfonso XIII in Madrid, Spain

July 6, 2022 - Atabal in Biarritz, France

July 8, 2022 - Hyde Park in London, UK

July 16, 2022 - The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

July 18, 2022 - Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA

July 20, 2022 - The Showbox in Seattle, WA

July 21, 2022 - Vogue Theater in Vancouver, BC

July 22, 2022 - Roseland Theater in Portland, OR

July 25, 2022 - Ogden Theatre in Denver, CO

July 27, 2022 - Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK

July 28, 2022 - Granada Theatre in Dallas, TX

July 29, 2022 - Emo’s in Austin, TX

July 30, 2022 - House of Blues in Houston, TX

August 1, 2022 - Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN

August 2, 2022 - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY

August 3, 2022 - Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL

September 9, 2022 - Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara, CA

September 10, 2022 - Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, CA

September 12, 2022 - Palace Theatre in San Francisco, CA

September 13, 2022 - Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma, CA

September 14, 2022 - Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, CA

September 15, 2022 - Rifflandia 2022 in Victoria, CA

