CHAI Share New Superorganism Collaboration “Hero Journey”
Out Now via Sub Pop
Japan’s CHAI have shared a new collaborative single with Superorganism, “Hero Journey.” Listen below.
In a press release, the band state: “Is the job of a ‘justice-seeking’ hero only to defeat ‘evil?’ Perhaps the opposite of ‘justice’ isn’t ‘evil,’ but rather ‘another form of justice?! Me and mine, you and yours…what each of us calls ‘justice,’ should be able to dance amongst one other! That hero you all see, is who CHAI wants to be. Gather all your friends you love because we’re going to fly again today! It’s that type of song!”
The band’s latest album, WINK, came out last year via Sub Pop. It was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. Read our 2021 interview with CHAI about WINK.
In May, the band shared the single “Surprise.”
