News

All





Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Share New Song “CYHSY, 2005,” Announce Bandcamp Live Performance New Fragility Out on February 12 via CYHSY/Secretly Distribution





Clap Your Hands Say Yeah (the project of Alec Ounsworth) have shared a new song titled “CYHSY, 2005.” It will be featured on their upcoming album New Fragility, which will be out on February 12 via CYHSY/Secretly Distribution. Ounsworth will also be livestreaming a solo performance on Bandcamp Live tomorrow (Jan. 29) at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST. The performance will include songs from New Fragility along with songs from the band’s previous catalogue. Listen to “CYHSY, 2005” below.

Ounsworth speaks about the inspiration behind “CYHSY, 2005” in a press release: “Part of being away so often is leaving people behind, and never feeling you’re able to establish conventionally meaningful relationships. You can be searching for stability—being in one place—and discover that that's an illusion.”

Back in October of last year, the band shared the songs “Hesitating Nation” and “Thousand Oaks” from the album. A few months later, they shared the song “Where They Perform Miracles.” Their most recent album, Only Run, came out back in 2014.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.