Coldplay Share Video for New Song “Higher Power” Single Launched via International Space Station





Coldplay has shared a brand new song, “Higher Power,” via a video for the single. The song was launched via the International Space Station and a video chat between the band and French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently on board the station. Watch the “Higher Power” video below, followed by the conversation with Pesquet.

Max Martin produced “High Power,” which is out now via Parlophone/Atlantic. The band will perform the song on American Idol on Sunday (May 9) and at the BRIT Awards next Tuesday (May 11). In addition, Coldplay will be performing a set for Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm global livestream on May 22.

Coldplay’s last album, Everyday Life, came out in 2019 via Parlophone/Atlantic.

