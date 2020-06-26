Cut Copy Announce New Album, Share Video For New Song “Cold Water”
Freeze, Melt Due Out August 21 via Cutters Records/The Orchard
Cut Copy have announced a new album, Freeze, Melt, and shared a new song from it, “Cold Water,” via a video for the track. Freeze, Melt is due out August 21 via Cutters Records/The Orchard. Check out “Cold Water” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Freeze, Melt includes “Love Is All We Share,” a new song the band shared in May via a video for the track. “Love Is All We Share” was one of our Songs of the Week. The Australian electronic band’s last album was 2017’s Haiku From Zero.
As with “Love Is All We Share” Takeshi Murata directed the accompanying video for “Cold Water.”
Cut Copy frontman Dan Whitford had this to say about the song in a press release: “After extensive touring on our last album, ‘Cold Water’ was one of the first new songs to appear. I’d moved to Copenhagen and had been listening to a lot more ambient and instrumental electronic music and as a result ‘Cold Water’ felt quite different to songs we’d made in the past. It was less dance, but more atmospheric. Also the subject matter explores love in today’s context, where the climate and fate of the planet are becoming increasingly uncertain. Once we’d finished it, it felt like we'd placed a marker in the ground, guiding us in a new musical direction.”
Whitford wrote the album during a cold winter in Copenhagen and then joined the rest of the band at Melbourne’s Park Orchard Studios to record the album. Swedish’s Christoffer Berg (Robyn, The Knife) mixed the album, which was finished at Gothenburg’s Svenska Grammofonstudion. The band also features guitarist Tim Hoey, drummer Mitchell Scott, and bass player Ben Browning.
Read our 2013 interview with Cut Copy on Free Your Mind.
Freeze, Melt Tracklist:
1. Cold Water
2. Like Breaking Glass
3. Love Is All We Share
4. Stop, Horizon
5. Running In The Grass
6. A Perfect Day
7. Rain
8. In Transit
