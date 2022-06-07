News

Dead Can Dance Announce North American Tour Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Photography by Jay Brooks



Musical duo Dead Can Dance have announced a North American tour for March and April 2023. Tickets are to go on sale this Friday (June 10) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of tour dates below.

The duo’s most recent studio album, Dionysus, came out in 2018 via [PIAS].

Dead Can Dance 2023 Tour Dates:

March 24 Orpheum – Vancouver, BC

March 26 Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

March 29 Arlene Schnitzer – Portland, OR

March 31 Masonic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

April 1 Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

April 3 Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA

April 5 The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

April 7 The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

April 10 State Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

April 11 Chicago Theater – Chicago, IL

April 13 Masonic Temple Theater – Detroit, MI

April 14 Meridian Hall – Toronto, ON

April 16 Boch Center – Boston, MA

April 17 Radio City Music Hall – New York City, NY

April 19 Carnegie Music Hall – Rose & Gilt Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

April 21 The Anthem – Washington, DC

April 22 Opera House – Philadelphia, PA

