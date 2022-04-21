Enter to Win Our “Covers of Covers” Album on Double CD

News

Covers of Covers, our first album, came out last month on CD and digitally via American Laundromat. We are giving away 10 copies of the double CD version of album.

Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) with the subject “Covers of Covers Competition” and the answer to this question:

Which band has appeared on the cover of our print magazine the most times? This includes individual members of the band appearing in group covers with musicians from other bands.

The first 10 people to answer correctly will win the album. Please include your complete mailing address.

You can also stream the album now here.

You can also buy it directly from American Laundromat, via Bandcamp, or on Amazon.

In March we posted a track-by-track article on the album, in which all 20 artists discuss their contribution.

In honor of our 20th anniversary we approached some of our favorite musicians and asked them to cover any song by any artist who had been on the front or back cover of our print issue over the years.

In December we announced the album shared its first two singles: Grandaddy’s cover of Metric’s “Blindness” and EMA’s cover of Modest Mouse’s “Trailer Trash.” Then in January we shared two more singles from it: Cassandra Jenkins’ cover of Animal Collective’s “It’s You” and Peter Bjorn and John’s cover of The Divine Comedy’s “Songs of Love.” Then in February we shared two final pre-release singles: Cults’ cover of Phoenix’s “Bourgeois” and Nation of Language’s cover Broken Social Scene’s “Stars and Sons.”

The album also features Alex Lahey, Hatchie, Kevin Drew, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Sondre Lerche, Girl Ray, Piroshka, Strand of Oaks, Oceanator, C Duncan, NZCA LINES, Ora the Molecule, James Yorkston, and Water From Your Eyes.

Covers of Covers is available on CD and digitally, with cassette tape and vinyl releases in the works too. We are also donating $1.00 from every physical album sold and every full album download purchased to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund (www.sweetrelief.org), which “provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems.”

Covers of Covers Tracklist:

1. Grandaddy: “Blindness” (Metric)

2. Piroshka: “The Crystal Lake” (Grandaddy)

3. Peter Bjorn and John: “Songs of Love” (The Divine Comedy)

4. Cults: “Bourgeois” (Phoenix)

5. Nation of Language: “Stars and Sons” (Broken Social Scene)

6. Kevin Drew: “The Loose Ends Will Make Knots” (Stars)

7. Hatchie: “FUBT” (HAIM)

8. Sondre Lerche: “Townie” (Mitski)

9. C Duncan: “Acrobat” (Angel Olsen)

10. Cassandra Jenkins: “It’s You” (Animal Collective)

11. NZCA LINES: “Debra” (Beck)

12. Oceanator: “The Biggest Lie” (Elliott Smith)

13. Black Belt Eagle Scout: “Calculation Theme” (Metric)

14. Strand of Oaks: “’81” (Joanna Newsom)

15. Ora the Molecule: “The Fox in the Snow” (Belle and Sebastian)

16. Girl Ray: “Another Try” (HAIM)

17. James Yorkston: “Smoke Signals” (Phoebe Bridgers)

18. EMA: “Trailer Trash” (Modest Mouse)

19. Alex Lahey: “New York” (St. Vincent)

20. Water From Your Eyes: “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” (R.E.M.)

(Note: Hatchie’s track, a cover of HAIM’s “FUBT,” is only available on CD and via full album downloads, it’s not included in the streaming version of the album.)

www.alr-music.com/collections/out-now/products/utr-covers-of-covers

www.americanlaundromatrecords.bandcamp.com/album/covers-of-covers

www.amazon.com/Covers-Various-Artists/dp/B09P1S4JZM

www.sweetrelief.org

