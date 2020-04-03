News

EOB (Ed O’Brien of Radiohead) Shares New Song “Olympik” Earth Due Out April 17 via Capitol





EOB is the solo project of Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien and he’s releasing his debut album under the EOB name, Earth, on April 17 via Capitol. Now he has shared another song from it, “Olympik.” It has a welcome Zooropa era U2 vibe. Check it out below via a visualizer for the song.

In December O’Brien shared another song from Earth, the nine-minute long “Brasil,” via a video/short film for it. The song also featured Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, as well as drummer Omar Hakim and The Invisible’s guitarist David Okumu. “Brasil” was one of our Songs of the Week. When Earth was announced O’Brien shared another new song from it, “Shangri-La.”

Flood produced the album, which was recorded in Wales and London. The album also features Laura Marling, Portsihead’s Adrian Utley, bassist Nathan East, and Wilco’s Glenn Kotche.

Radiohead’s last album was 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool. It landed at #2 on Under the Radar’s Top 100 Albums of 2016 list.

