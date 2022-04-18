News

First “Thor: Love and Thunder” Trailer Features Natalie Portman as Thor + Guardians of the Galaxy Taika Waititi Movie Due Out July 8; Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O' Mine” Soundtracks the Teaser





The first teaser trailer for the fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder, has debuted. Chris Hemsworth’s Norse god is joined by The Guardians of the Galaxy on this adventure, but the biggest moment in the trailer is probably Natalie Portman’s return as Jane Foster, who this time becomes the first female version of Thor. Taika Waititi, who helmed 2017’s acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok, returns as director, this time also co-writing the script. Thor: Love and Thunder is due out July 8 via Marvel/Disney. The trailer is cut to the Guns N’ Roses classic “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” Check it out below, followed by the film’s He-Man-esque poster.

Portman played Jane Foster in the first two Thor movies, but was absent from Thor: Ragnarok. Also returning are Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jamie Alexander as Sif, Taika Waititi as Korg, alongside the actors that play The Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper). Christian Bale is the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, who doesn’t seem to appear in the trailer. Additionally, Russell Crowe plays Zeus, the king of the Olympians.

