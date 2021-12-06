Fleet Foxes Announce New Live Album
A Very Lonely Solstice Due Out This Friday via ANTI-
Fleet Foxes have announced the release of a new live album, A Very Lonely Solstice. The album was recorded at Brooklyn’s St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in December 2020, where frontman Robin Pecknold gave a solo acoustic livestream performance, singing an array of songs from across the band’s catalog. A Very Lonely Solstice is due out this Friday (Dec. 10) via ANTI-, and the filmed recording of the performance will be out the same day at 3 p.m. EST. View the album’s tracklist below. The cover art is featured above.
The band’s newest studio album, Shore, came out last year on ANTI-, and made it to #8 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Back in January, the band shared a live performance video of the album’s “I’m Not My Season,” taken from the livestream.
A Very Lonely Solstice Tracklist:
1. Wading In Waist-High Water
2. Sunblind
3. In The Morning
4. Tiger Mountain Peasant Song
5. Maestranza
6. Helplessness Blues
7. Silver Dagger
8. Featherweight
9. A Long Way Past The Past
10. Blue Spotted Tail
11. If You Need To, Keep Time on Me
12. I’m Not My Season
13. Can I Believe You
