Fleet Foxes Announce New Live Album

Fleet Foxes have announced the release of a new live album, A Very Lonely Solstice. The album was recorded at Brooklyn’s St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in December 2020, where frontman Robin Pecknold gave a solo acoustic livestream performance, singing an array of songs from across the band’s catalog. A Very Lonely Solstice is due out this Friday (Dec. 10) via ANTI-, and the filmed recording of the performance will be out the same day at 3 p.m. EST. View the album’s tracklist below. The cover art is featured above.

The band’s newest studio album, Shore, came out last year on ANTI-, and made it to #8 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Back in January, the band shared a live performance video of the album’s “I’m Not My Season,” taken from the livestream.

A Very Lonely Solstice Tracklist:

1. Wading In Waist-High Water

2. Sunblind

3. In The Morning

4. Tiger Mountain Peasant Song

5. Maestranza

6. Helplessness Blues

7. Silver Dagger

8. Featherweight

9. A Long Way Past The Past

10. Blue Spotted Tail

11. If You Need To, Keep Time on Me

12. I’m Not My Season

13. Can I Believe You

