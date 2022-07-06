News

Florist Share New Song “Feathers” Florist Due Out July 29 via Double Double Whammy

Photography by Carl Solether



Brooklyn-based quartet Florist are releasing a new self-titled album on July 29 via Double Double Whammy. Now they have shared its fourth and final pre-release single, “Feathers.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“This song is a meditation on the cycles we follow all throughout our lives,” says singer Emily Sprague in a press release. “As individuals, as families, as humans. The motions we go through that stay the same just set in different scenes. The fears and the dreams that sculpt our journey through this experience of life on earth, and our continually shifting perspective along the way.”

Florist is Sprague, Jonnie Baker, Rick Spataro, and Felix Walworth. Florist is the follow-up to 2019’s Emily Alone, which was essentially a solo album from Sprague.

“The trauma response to losing my best friend, my mom, was to feel really afraid to get close to anybody ever again,” she said in a previous press release. “It’s sort of cheesy, but I realized that life is better when you share it. The answer isn’t to isolate yourself and be alone.”

So Sprague reconvened with the rest of the band to record the new album in Hudson, NY in 2019.

Of the album title, Sprague explains: “We called it Florist because this is not just my songs with a backing band. It’s a practice. It’s a collaboration. It’s our one life. These are my best friends and the music is the way that it is because of that.”

Florist previously shared the album’s first single, “Red Bird Pt. 2 (Morning),” via a video for the song (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared its second single, “Spring in Hours,” via a fan-sourced video made up of footage from over 125 collaborators from around the world. “Spring in Hours” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Florist shared the album’s third single, “Sci-Fi Silence,” via a video and also one of our Songs of the Week.

Florist Tour Dates:

7/30 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

7/31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

8/1 - Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

8/2 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

8/3 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

8/5 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

8/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

8/7 - Boise, ID @ Kin

8/8 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

8/9 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

8/11 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

8/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

8/13 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

8/15 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

8/16 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

8/18 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

8/19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

8/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

8/22 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

8/24 - Washington DC @ DC9

8/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live

8/26 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

8/27 - Buffalo, NY @ Silo City Readings (Solo)

