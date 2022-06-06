News

All





Fontaines D.C. Announce Fall U.S. Tour, Share Video for “Roman Holiday” Skinty Fia Out Now via Partisan

Photography by Sam Taylor



Irish post-punk five-piece Fontaines D.C. have announced a fall U.S. tour, in addition to sharing a video for the song “Roman Holiday” from their newest album, Skinty Fia. View the Sam Taylor-directed video below, along with a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Skinty Fia was released in April via Partisan.

Fontaines D.C. Tour Dates:

Fri-June-3 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

Mon-June-6 Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur [SOLD OUT]

Tue-June-7 Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini

Wed-June-8 Milan, Italy @ Un Altro Festival

Fri-June-10 Neuchâtel, Switzerland @ Festi’ Neuch

Sat-June-11 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Sun-June-12 Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds

Mon-Jun-13 Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima

Wed-June-15 Athens, Greece @ Release Festival with Nick Cave

Fri-June-17 Scheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

Sat-June-18 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival

Mon-June-20 Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival

Sun-June-26 Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

Wed-June-29 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

Thur-June-30 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

Sat-Jul-2 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]

Sun-Jul-3 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]

Wed-Jul-6 Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival

Sat-Jul-8 Lytham St. Anne’s, United Kingdom @ Lytham festival

Sun-Jul-9 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ TRNSMT

Thur-Jul-14 Carhaix, France @ Les Vieilles Charrues

Fri-Jul-15 London, United Kingdom @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender

Sun-Jul-17 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

Mon-Jul-18 Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk

Wed-Jul-20 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus [SOLD OUT]

Thur-Jul-21 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan [SOLD OUT]

Sun-Jul-24 Suffolk, United Kingdom @ Latitude Festival

Thur-Aug-11 Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

Fri-Aug-12 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West Festival

Sat-Aug-13 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

Mon-Aug-15 Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

Tues-Aug-16 Padova, Italy @ Parco Della Musica

Thur-Aug-18 Saint-Malo, France @ La Route Du Rock

Fri-Aug 19 Guéret - Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, France @ Check In Party

Sat-Aug-20 Charleville-Mézières, France @ Le Cabaret Vert

Sun-Aug-21 Winterthurer, Switzerland @ Musikfestwochen

Tue-Aug-23 Stuttgart, Germany @ Longhorn

Wed-Aug-24 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

Thur-Aug-25 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine

Sat-Aug-27 Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival

Sun-Aug-28 Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival

Fri-Sep-2 Stradbally, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

Fri-Sep-16 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sat-Sep-17 Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound Festival

Tues-Sep-20 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Thur-Sep-22 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Fri-Sep-23 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

Sat-Sep-24 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Mon-Sep-26 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

Tues-Sep-27 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Thur-Sep-29 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Sat-Oct-1 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Mon-Oct-3 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

Tues-Oct-4 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Pittsburgh

Wed-Oct-5 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony [rescheduled show, tickets remain valid]

Thur-Oct-6 Boston, MA @ House of Blues [rescheduled show, tickets remain valid]

Mon-Nov-7 Hull, United Kingdom @ Bonus Arena

Tue-Nov-8 Leeds, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy

Wed-Nov-9 Leeds, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy

Fri-Nov-11 Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Victoria Warehouse [SOLD OUT]

Sat-Nov-12 Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

Tue-Nov-15 Stockton, United Kingdom @ Globe

Thur-Nov-17 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy

Fri-Nov-18 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy

Sat-Nov-19 Swansea, United Kingdom @ Swansea Arena

Mon-Nov-21 Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy

Thur-Nov-24 London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo

Fri-Nov-25 London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo

Sat-Nov-26 London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo

Mon-Nov-28 Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy

Wed-Nov-30 Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street [SOLD OUT]

Thur-Dec-1 Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street [SOLD OUT]

Fri-Dec-2 Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street [SOLD OUT]

Sat-Dec-3 Galway, Ireland @ Leisureland [SOLD OUT]

Mon-Dec-5 Limerick, Ireland @ Live At The Big Top [SOLD OUT]

Tue-Dec-6 Derry, United Kingdom @ Millennium Forum

Wed-Dec-7 Belfast, United Kingdom @ Ulster Hall

Thur-Dec-8 Belfast, United Kingdom @ Ulster Hall

Wed-Feb-1 Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse

Thur-Feb-2 Brisbane, Australia @The Triffid [SOLD OUT]

Tue-Feb-7 Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel [SOLD OUT]

Wed-Feb-8 Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum [SOLD OUT]

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.