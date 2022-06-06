Fontaines D.C. Announce Fall U.S. Tour, Share Video for “Roman Holiday”
Skinty Fia Out Now via Partisan
Jun 06, 2022
Photography by Sam Taylor
Irish post-punk five-piece Fontaines D.C. have announced a fall U.S. tour, in addition to sharing a video for the song “Roman Holiday” from their newest album, Skinty Fia. View the Sam Taylor-directed video below, along with a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Skinty Fia was released in April via Partisan.
Fontaines D.C. Tour Dates:
Fri-June-3 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
Mon-June-6 Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur [SOLD OUT]
Tue-June-7 Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini
Wed-June-8 Milan, Italy @ Un Altro Festival
Fri-June-10 Neuchâtel, Switzerland @ Festi’ Neuch
Sat-June-11 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival
Sun-June-12 Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds
Mon-Jun-13 Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima
Wed-June-15 Athens, Greece @ Release Festival with Nick Cave
Fri-June-17 Scheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival
Sat-June-18 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival
Mon-June-20 Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival
Sun-June-26 Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
Wed-June-29 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
Thur-June-30 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
Sat-Jul-2 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]
Sun-Jul-3 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]
Wed-Jul-6 Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival
Sat-Jul-8 Lytham St. Anne’s, United Kingdom @ Lytham festival
Sun-Jul-9 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ TRNSMT
Thur-Jul-14 Carhaix, France @ Les Vieilles Charrues
Fri-Jul-15 London, United Kingdom @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender
Sun-Jul-17 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall [SOLD OUT]
Mon-Jul-18 Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk
Wed-Jul-20 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus [SOLD OUT]
Thur-Jul-21 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan [SOLD OUT]
Sun-Jul-24 Suffolk, United Kingdom @ Latitude Festival
Thur-Aug-11 Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival
Fri-Aug-12 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West Festival
Sat-Aug-13 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
Mon-Aug-15 Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival
Tues-Aug-16 Padova, Italy @ Parco Della Musica
Thur-Aug-18 Saint-Malo, France @ La Route Du Rock
Fri-Aug 19 Guéret - Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, France @ Check In Party
Sat-Aug-20 Charleville-Mézières, France @ Le Cabaret Vert
Sun-Aug-21 Winterthurer, Switzerland @ Musikfestwochen
Tue-Aug-23 Stuttgart, Germany @ Longhorn
Wed-Aug-24 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
Thur-Aug-25 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine
Sat-Aug-27 Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival
Sun-Aug-28 Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival
Fri-Sep-2 Stradbally, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival
Fri-Sep-16 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Sat-Sep-17 Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound Festival
Tues-Sep-20 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Thur-Sep-22 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
Fri-Sep-23 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
Sat-Sep-24 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Mon-Sep-26 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
Tues-Sep-27 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Thur-Sep-29 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Sat-Oct-1 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Mon-Oct-3 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
Tues-Oct-4 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Pittsburgh
Wed-Oct-5 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony [rescheduled show, tickets remain valid]
Thur-Oct-6 Boston, MA @ House of Blues [rescheduled show, tickets remain valid]
Mon-Nov-7 Hull, United Kingdom @ Bonus Arena
Tue-Nov-8 Leeds, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
Wed-Nov-9 Leeds, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
Fri-Nov-11 Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Victoria Warehouse [SOLD OUT]
Sat-Nov-12 Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
Tue-Nov-15 Stockton, United Kingdom @ Globe
Thur-Nov-17 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
Fri-Nov-18 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
Sat-Nov-19 Swansea, United Kingdom @ Swansea Arena
Mon-Nov-21 Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
Thur-Nov-24 London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo
Fri-Nov-25 London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo
Sat-Nov-26 London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo
Mon-Nov-28 Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
Wed-Nov-30 Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street [SOLD OUT]
Thur-Dec-1 Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street [SOLD OUT]
Fri-Dec-2 Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street [SOLD OUT]
Sat-Dec-3 Galway, Ireland @ Leisureland [SOLD OUT]
Mon-Dec-5 Limerick, Ireland @ Live At The Big Top [SOLD OUT]
Tue-Dec-6 Derry, United Kingdom @ Millennium Forum
Wed-Dec-7 Belfast, United Kingdom @ Ulster Hall
Thur-Dec-8 Belfast, United Kingdom @ Ulster Hall
Wed-Feb-1 Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse
Thur-Feb-2 Brisbane, Australia @The Triffid [SOLD OUT]
Tue-Feb-7 Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel [SOLD OUT]
Wed-Feb-8 Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum [SOLD OUT]
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- SPELLLING Announces North American Tour, Shares Video for “Queen of Wands” (News) — SPELLLING
- Fontaines D.C. Announce Fall U.S. Tour, Share Video for “Roman Holiday” (News) — Fontaines D.C.
- Woodsist Festival 2022 Lineup Announced – Woods, Waxahatchee, Mary Lattimore, and More (News) — Woods
- New Lou Reed Album Featuring Demos and Unreleased Songs Announced (News) — Lou Reed, The Velvet Underground
- Katie Alice Greer Shares Video for New Single “Captivated” (News) — Katie Alice Greer, Priests
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.