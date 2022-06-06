 Fontaines D.C. Announce Fall U.S. Tour, Share Video for “Roman Holiday” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, June 6th, 2022  
Fontaines D.C. Announce Fall U.S. Tour, Share Video for “Roman Holiday”

Skinty Fia Out Now via Partisan

Jun 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Sam Taylor
Irish post-punk five-piece Fontaines D.C. have announced a fall U.S. tour, in addition to sharing a video for the song “Roman Holiday” from their newest album, Skinty Fia. View the Sam Taylor-directed video below, along with a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Skinty Fia was released in April via Partisan.

Fontaines D.C. Tour Dates:

Fri-June-3 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
Mon-June-6 Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur [SOLD OUT]
Tue-June-7 Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini
Wed-June-8 Milan, Italy @ Un Altro Festival
Fri-June-10 Neuchâtel, Switzerland @ Festi’ Neuch
Sat-June-11 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival
Sun-June-12 Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds
Mon-Jun-13 Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima
Wed-June-15 Athens, Greece @ Release Festival with Nick Cave
Fri-June-17 Scheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival
Sat-June-18 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival
Mon-June-20 Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival
Sun-June-26 Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
Wed-June-29 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
Thur-June-30 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
Sat-Jul-2 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]
Sun-Jul-3 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]
Wed-Jul-6 Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival
Sat-Jul-8 Lytham St. Anne’s, United Kingdom @ Lytham festival
Sun-Jul-9 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ TRNSMT
Thur-Jul-14 Carhaix, France @ Les Vieilles Charrues
Fri-Jul-15 London, United Kingdom @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender
Sun-Jul-17 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall [SOLD OUT]
Mon-Jul-18 Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk
Wed-Jul-20 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus [SOLD OUT]
Thur-Jul-21 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan [SOLD OUT]
Sun-Jul-24 Suffolk, United Kingdom @ Latitude Festival
Thur-Aug-11 Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival
Fri-Aug-12 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West Festival
Sat-Aug-13 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
Mon-Aug-15 Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival
Tues-Aug-16 Padova, Italy @ Parco Della Musica
Thur-Aug-18 Saint-Malo, France @ La Route Du Rock
Fri-Aug 19 Guéret - Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, France @ Check In Party
Sat-Aug-20 Charleville-Mézières, France @ Le Cabaret Vert
Sun-Aug-21 Winterthurer, Switzerland @ Musikfestwochen
Tue-Aug-23 Stuttgart, Germany @ Longhorn
Wed-Aug-24 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
Thur-Aug-25 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine
Sat-Aug-27 Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival
Sun-Aug-28 Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival
Fri-Sep-2 Stradbally, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival
Fri-Sep-16 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Sat-Sep-17 Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound Festival
Tues-Sep-20 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Thur-Sep-22 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
Fri-Sep-23 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
Sat-Sep-24 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Mon-Sep-26 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
Tues-Sep-27 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Thur-Sep-29 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Sat-Oct-1 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Mon-Oct-3 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
Tues-Oct-4 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Pittsburgh
Wed-Oct-5 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony [rescheduled show, tickets remain valid]
Thur-Oct-6 Boston, MA @ House of Blues [rescheduled show, tickets remain valid]
Mon-Nov-7 Hull, United Kingdom @ Bonus Arena
Tue-Nov-8 Leeds, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
Wed-Nov-9 Leeds, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
Fri-Nov-11 Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Victoria Warehouse [SOLD OUT]
Sat-Nov-12 Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
Tue-Nov-15 Stockton, United Kingdom @ Globe
Thur-Nov-17 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
Fri-Nov-18 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
Sat-Nov-19 Swansea, United Kingdom @ Swansea Arena
Mon-Nov-21 Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
Thur-Nov-24 London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo
Fri-Nov-25 London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo
Sat-Nov-26 London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo
Mon-Nov-28 Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
Wed-Nov-30 Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street [SOLD OUT]
Thur-Dec-1 Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street [SOLD OUT]
Fri-Dec-2 Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street [SOLD OUT]
Sat-Dec-3 Galway, Ireland @ Leisureland [SOLD OUT]
Mon-Dec-5 Limerick, Ireland @ Live At The Big Top [SOLD OUT]
Tue-Dec-6 Derry, United Kingdom @ Millennium Forum
Wed-Dec-7 Belfast, United Kingdom @ Ulster Hall
Thur-Dec-8 Belfast, United Kingdom @ Ulster Hall
Wed-Feb-1 Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse
Thur-Feb-2 Brisbane, Australia @The Triffid [SOLD OUT]
Tue-Feb-7 Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel [SOLD OUT]
Wed-Feb-8 Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum [SOLD OUT]

