News

All





Future Islands Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Thrill” As Long As You Are Due Out October 9 via 4AD

Photography by Justin Flythe



Future Islands have announced a new album, As Long As You Are, and shared a new song from it, “Thrill,” via a video for it. As Long As You Are is due out October 9 via 4AD. Check out “Thrill” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

As Long As You Are includes “For Sure,” a new song the band shared in July via a video. “For Sure” features backing vocals from Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes and was one of our Songs of the Week.

As Long As You Are is the follow-up to 2017’s The Far Field. The band’s core lineup of Samuel T. Herring (vocals), John Gerrit Welmers (keyboards), and William Cashion (bass), has now been officially joined by longtime touring drummer Michael Lowry (who also contributes to the songwriter). The four-piece co-produced the album with engineer Steve Wright, recording it at his Wrightway Studios in Baltimore.

Herring self-directed and stars in the “Thrill” video, which is simply a static head shot of him passionately singing the song. Future Islands are known for being a formidable live act, but with touring off the table during a pandemic, the band have announced a special ticketed livestreamed concert on release day (October 9), to be broadcast from their hometown of Baltimore. Details on the concert are still forthcoming.

The album will be available digitally, on CD, and on black vinyl, but will also have a petrol blue vinyl (available via 4AD and indie stores only), a fluorescent orange vinyl (available at the band store only), and a cassette version (available via the 4AD store, the band store, and at U.S. indies only).

Back in June Cashion self-released an ambient solo album under his own name entitled Postcard Music.

Read our 2014 cover story article on Future Islands.

As Long As You Are Tracklist:

1. Glada

2. For Sure

3. Born In A War

4. I Knew You

5. City’s Face

6. Waking

7. The Painter

8. Plastic Beach

9. Moonlight

10. Thrill

11. Hit The Coast

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.