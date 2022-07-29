News

Guerilla Toss Share New NEU!-Inspired Song "Zum Herz" from NEU! 50th Anniversary Box Set NEU! 50! Box Set Due Out September 23 via Grönland; Also Listen to Fink's Cover of NEU!'s "Weissensee"





Krautrock legends NEU! (Michael Rother and Klaus Dinger) are releasing NEU! 50!, a 50th anniversary box set, on September 23 via Grönland. Now they have shared two tracks from the box set’s NEU! Tribute Album: “Zum Herz,” a new song by Guerilla Toss inspired by NEU!, and Fink’s cover of NEU!’s “Weissensee.” Listen to both below.

Guerilla Toss collectively had this to say in a press release: “NEU! is one of the most important bands of the 20th century, and a personal favorite of GT’s. Their influence on psych, rock, punk, and electronic music is enormous. The lineage of so many great bands can be traced back to NEU!. We are thrilled to be part of this compilation. I like to think that the U.S. / U.K created rock music, but the Germans made it forever weird. Thanks, NEU!“

Fink had this to say about his cover: “I have walked around Weissensee many times—a little urban lake in a pretty rundown part of Berlin—particularly beautiful when it’s frozen over. I had to try this one. Stepping up to NEU! and the anniversary of their debut was an honor, a challenge and a joy.”

The box set will feature the band’s debut album along with the albums NEU!, NEU! 2!, and NEU! 75, in addition to the new NEU! Tribute Album, which features reworkings by The National, IDLES, Man Man, Mogwai, Alexis Taylor, and more.

Previously a new remix of “Hallogallo,” from the band’s debut, remixed by Stephen Morris and Gabe Gurnsey, was shared.

Back in March, Guerilla Toss are released a new album, Famously Alive, via Sub Pop, their debut for the label.

NEU! Photo by Thomas Dinger

