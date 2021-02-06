News

Hayley Williams Surprise Releases New Album – Stream It Now FLOWERS for VASES / descansos Out Now via Atlantic

Photography by Lindsey Byrnes



Hayley Williams, lead vocalist for Paramore, has surprise released a new solo album, FLOWERS for VASES / descansos, via Atlantic. It follows her debut solo album, Petals For Armor, released only last year. You can stream FLOWERS for VASES / descansos below.

Daniel James produced the album, which was mixed by Carlos De la Garza, and mastered by Heba Kadry.

Williams had this to say about the album in a press release: “This isn’t really a follow-up to Petals For Armor. If anything, it’s a prequel, or some sort of detour between parts 1 and 2 of Petals. The meaning of the album as a whole is maybe entirely different from diving into each song in particular. For me, there’s no better way to tackle these individual subjects other than holistically. The ways I’ve been given time (forcibly, really) to stew on certain pains long enough to understand that they in fact, need to be released…indefinitely. I may never have been offered such a kindness; an opportunity to tend to the seeds I’d planted, to harvest, and to weed or prune what is no longer alive, in order to make space for the living. I wrote and performed this album in its entirety. That’s a career first for me. I recorded it at my home in Nashville, the home at which I’ve resided since Paramore released After Laughter. 2020 was really hard but I’m alive and so my job is to keep living and help others to do the same.”

