HEALTH Collaborate With Poppy For New Single “DEAD FLOWERS”
Out Now via Loma Vista
Oct 21, 2021
Photography by Adam Alessi
HEALTH have released a new single, a collaboration with Poppy titled “DEAD FLOWERS.” The new song is set to be featured on the band’s forthcoming album, DISCO4 :: PART II, and it is out now via Loma Vista. Listen below.
Earlier this year, the band collaborated with Tyler Bates for the song “ANTI-LIFE,” which was featured on the soundtrack for the DC Comics series Dark Nights: Death Metal.
