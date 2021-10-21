News

HEALTH Collaborate With Poppy For New Single “DEAD FLOWERS” Out Now via Loma Vista

Photography by Adam Alessi



HEALTH have released a new single, a collaboration with Poppy titled “DEAD FLOWERS.” The new song is set to be featured on the band’s forthcoming album, DISCO4 :: PART II, and it is out now via Loma Vista. Listen below.

Earlier this year, the band collaborated with Tyler Bates for the song “ANTI-LIFE,” which was featured on the soundtrack for the DC Comics series Dark Nights: Death Metal.

