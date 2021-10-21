 HEALTH Collaborate With Poppy For New Single “DEAD FLOWERS” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 21st, 2021  
Subscribe

HEALTH Collaborate With Poppy For New Single “DEAD FLOWERS”

Out Now via Loma Vista

Oct 21, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Adam Alessi
Bookmark and Share


HEALTH have released a new single, a collaboration with Poppy titled “DEAD FLOWERS.” The new song is set to be featured on the band’s forthcoming album, DISCO4 :: PART II, and it is out now via Loma Vista. Listen below.

Earlier this year, the band collaborated with Tyler Bates for the song “ANTI-LIFE,” which was featured on the soundtrack for the DC Comics series Dark Nights: Death Metal.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent