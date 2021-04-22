News

Iceage Share New Single “Gold City,” Announce 2022 Tour and Livestream Concert Seek Shelter Due Out May 7 on Mexican Summer





Iceage have shared a new single titled “Gold City.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album Seek Shelter, which will be out on May 7 via Mexican Summer. The band has also announced a North American/UK Tour set for 2022, along with a livestream concert which will take place on May 22 at 8 p.m. ET, in which their new album will be performed in its entirety. Check out “Gold City,” along with the list of 2022 tour dates, below.

Frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt states in a press release: “At home and enraptured in the fleeting moment, the sky becomes technicolor in its makeshift lucidity. A culmination made so that everything felt briefly complete. Traffic lights and the setting sun through a polluted filter, shimmering and golden.”

Previously released singles from Seek Shelter are “Vendetta” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “The Holding Hand,” and “Shelter Song” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Iceage 2022 Tour Dates:

Sat. Feb. 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sun. Feb. 13 - Felton,CA @ Felton Music Hall

Wed. Feb. 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Thu. Feb. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Sat. Feb. 19 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets

Sun. Feb. 20 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Mon. Feb. 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Thu. Feb. 24 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group

Fri. Feb. 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Sat. Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

Mon. Feb. 28 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

Tue. March 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Wed. March 2 - Nashvillle, TN @ Basement East

Thu. March 3 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Fri. March 4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Sat. March 5 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Mon. March 7 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Tue. March 8 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

Wed. March 9 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Thu. March 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. March 11 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

Sat. March 12 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

Wed. March 23 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

Thu. March 24 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

Fri. March 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

Sat. March 26 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega

Sun. March 27 - Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and Hounds

Tue. March 29 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Wed. March 30 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Thu. March 31 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

