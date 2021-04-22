 Iceage Share New Single “Gold City,” Announce 2022 Tour and Livestream Concert | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Iceage Share New Single “Gold City,” Announce 2022 Tour and Livestream Concert

Seek Shelter Due Out May 7 on Mexican Summer

Apr 22, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Iceage have shared a new single titled “Gold City.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album Seek Shelter, which will be out on May 7 via Mexican Summer. The band has also announced a North American/UK Tour set for 2022, along with a livestream concert which will take place on May 22 at 8 p.m. ET, in which their new album will be performed in its entirety. Check out “Gold City,” along with the list of 2022 tour dates, below.

Frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt states in a press release: “At home and enraptured in the fleeting moment, the sky becomes technicolor in its makeshift lucidity. A culmination made so that everything felt briefly complete. Traffic lights and the setting sun through a polluted filter, shimmering and golden.”

Previously released singles from Seek Shelter are “Vendetta” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “The Holding Hand,” and “Shelter Song” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Iceage 2022 Tour Dates:

Sat. Feb. 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Sun. Feb. 13 - Felton,CA @ Felton Music Hall
Wed. Feb. 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
Thu. Feb. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
Sat. Feb. 19 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets
Sun. Feb. 20 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Mon. Feb. 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
Thu. Feb. 24 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group
Fri. Feb. 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Sat. Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works
Mon. Feb. 28 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
Tue. March 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Wed. March 2 - Nashvillle, TN @ Basement East
Thu. March 3 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Fri. March 4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Sat. March 5 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Mon. March 7 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Tue. March 8 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
Wed. March 9 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Thu. March 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Fri. March 11 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
Sat. March 12 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
Wed. March 23 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
Thu. March 24 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
Fri. March 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
Sat. March 26 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega
Sun. March 27 - Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and Hounds
Tue. March 29 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Wed. March 30 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns
Thu. March 31 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

