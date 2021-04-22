Iceage Share New Single “Gold City,” Announce 2022 Tour and Livestream Concert
Seek Shelter Due Out May 7 on Mexican Summer
Iceage have shared a new single titled “Gold City.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album Seek Shelter, which will be out on May 7 via Mexican Summer. The band has also announced a North American/UK Tour set for 2022, along with a livestream concert which will take place on May 22 at 8 p.m. ET, in which their new album will be performed in its entirety. Check out “Gold City,” along with the list of 2022 tour dates, below.
Frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt states in a press release: “At home and enraptured in the fleeting moment, the sky becomes technicolor in its makeshift lucidity. A culmination made so that everything felt briefly complete. Traffic lights and the setting sun through a polluted filter, shimmering and golden.”
Previously released singles from Seek Shelter are “Vendetta” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “The Holding Hand,” and “Shelter Song” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).
Iceage 2022 Tour Dates:
Sat. Feb. 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Sun. Feb. 13 - Felton,CA @ Felton Music Hall
Wed. Feb. 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
Thu. Feb. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
Sat. Feb. 19 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets
Sun. Feb. 20 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Mon. Feb. 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
Thu. Feb. 24 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group
Fri. Feb. 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Sat. Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works
Mon. Feb. 28 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
Tue. March 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Wed. March 2 - Nashvillle, TN @ Basement East
Thu. March 3 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Fri. March 4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Sat. March 5 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Mon. March 7 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Tue. March 8 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
Wed. March 9 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Thu. March 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Fri. March 11 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
Sat. March 12 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
Wed. March 23 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
Thu. March 24 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
Fri. March 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
Sat. March 26 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega
Sun. March 27 - Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and Hounds
Tue. March 29 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Wed. March 30 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns
Thu. March 31 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Announces The Protest Issue with Japanese Breakfast and HAIM on the Covers (News) — Japanese Breakfast, HAIM, Julien Baker, Wolf Alice, Tegan and Sara, Arlo Parks, Fleet Foxes, Jessie Ware, Shamir, Lucy Dacus, Valerie June, David Byrne, Julian Casablancas, The Strokes, Amelia Bauer, Brittany Campbell, Devon Gilfillian, Phoebe Bridgers, The Decemberists, The Avalanches, Andy Bell, CHAI, Deep Sea Diver, Future Islands, Goat Girl, Cassandra Jenkins, Lost Girls, Jenny Hval, Lost Horizons, Middle Kids, Still Corners, This Is the Kit, Tunng, The Weather Station, Helena Deland, Dry Cleaning, Ela Minus, Lael Neale, Squid, Billy Bragg, Thurston Moore, Adrian Younge, Algiers, Arlissa, Beauty Pill, Bedouine, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Braids, Chicano Batman, Jarvis Cocker, Cults, Dan Deacon, The Dears, DIIV, Sad13, Speedy Ortiz, Steve Earle, Ezra Furman, Ganser, Hatchie, illuminati hotties, The Invisible, Madeline Kenney, Kelly Lee Owens, Hamilton Leithauser, Local Natives, Colin Meloy, Moby, Mxmtoon, Oceanator, Piroshka, Porridge Radio, Natalie Prass, Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, Pussy Riot, Soccer Mommy, Bartees Strange, Moon Taxi, Sharon Van Etten, Jess Williamson, Mogwai, Arab Strap, Bernice, Django Django, Field Music, Jane Weaver, The Mountain Goats
- Lydia Ainsworth Shares Video For New Song “Cake” (News) — Lydia Ainsworth
- Premiere: Held By Trees Debut New Single “In the Trees” (News) — Held By Trees
- Gary Numan Shares New Song “Now and Forever” (News) — Gary Numan
- Watch Bartees Strange Perform a Cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” (News) — Bartees Strange, Bon Iver
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.