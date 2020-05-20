News

IDLES Share Video for New Song “Mr. Motivator” The First Single From Their Third Album





British political punks IDLES have shared a new song, “Mr. Motivator,” via a video for the track. The band self-directed the video and appear in it alongside their fans, who are exercising. A press release says it’s the first preview of the band’s yet-to-be-announced third album, which is expected later this year. Watch the video below.

The press release describes “Mr. Motivator” as such: “The song doubles down on the (self-admitted) sloganeering and social commentary that's become the band’s signature, yet here more than ever they’re able to take clichés and turn them into music that’s deeply complex and brutally relevant.”

Frontman Joe Talbot adds: “We want to start this journey with a means to not only encapsulate the album’s sentiment, but to encourage our audience to dance like no one is watching and plough through these dark times with a two ton machete of a song and the most beautiful community of scumbags ever assembled. Let’s go. All is love.”

IDLES’ last album, Joy as an Act of Resistance, came out in 2018 via Partisan and was widely acclaimed. In 2019 they released a new 7-inch single, “Mercedes Marxist,” which was recorded at the same time as the last album. The A-side was previously shared in May 2019. Then in August 2019 when the single was out they digitally released the B-side, “I Dream Guillotine,” and also shared a video for “Mercedes Marxist.” Also in August 2019 a remix of Joy as an Act of Resistance track “Colossus” by trip-hop pioneer Tricky was shared. Last December the band also released a live album, A Beautiful Thing: IDLES Live at Le Bataclan.

