Jenny Lewis and Serengeti Team Up for New Song with “Unblu” Shared via a Video Directed by Lewis





Jenny Lewis and Chicago-based rapper Serengeti (aka David Cohn) have teamed up for a new song, “Unblu,” shared via a music video directed by Lewis. The song features Auto-Tuned vocals from Lewis, mixed with vocals from Serengeti. The duo first met in East Berlin in 2018 and seem to have other collaborative songs in the works. Watch the video below.

Lewis released her album, On the Line, back in March 2019 via Warner Records (stream it here). Serengeti released a new album, Ajai, earlier this year. Lewis produced “Unblu” with Andrew Broder and the song is out via Lewis’ own label, Love’s Way.

Lewis and Cohn collectively had this to say about the song in a press release:

“Jenny met Dave down a long hallway in a former Communist Media Center in East Berlin during the People Festival of 2018. Dave asked Jenny to sing on a song about Tom Selleck passing on the part of Indiana Jones. Can you imagine a world where Tom Selleck is Indiana Jones?

A fast friendship was born as they skulked about, cracking jokes and chatting about their mutual love for boxing.

Jenny threw a show for Dave at Dino’s in East Nashville when they returned from Europe. The bartenders said it was the best show they ever had. Jenny was among the 9 fans that attended and danced their asses off.

To cap the torrid evening, Dave said ‘J, I need 7 tracks! Just piano or guitar or whatever!’ Jenny inquired if one would do?

Then the world shut down and Jenny & Dave hunkered down in Los Angeles & Chicago, respectively. Jenny smoked weed every day and Dave stayed totally sober.

The result is five songs made on Jenny’s iPhone, for Dave. Beats, bass, drums, digital tanpura & topline, sent via text, ripe for Dave’s poetry. To accompany the music, Jenny made videos on her phone during the witching hours, editing while under the covers.

Then Jenny texted the tracks to another People alumnus–Andrew Broder in Minneapolis—who co-produced and mixed the songs, taking them from Garageband phone music to music that gently thumps you. Music to dance around your living room in a Day-Glo bathing suit to. Music to go bananas to while watching the news & Forensic Files on mute.

Thank you for reading this.

Enjoy, Jenny Lewis & Serengeti

P.S. It’s almost Christmas!”

