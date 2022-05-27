News

All





Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler Share New Song “Footnotes on the Map” For All Our Days That Tear The Heart Due Out June 17 via EMI





Acclaimed actress Jessie Buckley (I’m Thinking of Ending Things, The Lost Daughter) and ex-Suede guitarist Bernard Butler are releasing an album, For All Our Days That Tear The Heart, on June 17 via EMI. Now they have shared the album’s fourth single, “Footnotes on the Map.” Listen below.

Previously the duo shared the album’s dramatic first single, “The Eagle & The Dove,” via a video. “The Eagle & The Dove” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, the jazzy ballad “Seven Red Rose Tattoos,” via a black & white video. After that they shared the album’s third single, atmospheric and lush title track “For All Our Days That Tear The Heart” via a black & white video that featured various faces looking at the camera, including Buckley and Butler. “For All Our Days That Tear The Heart” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

In a previous press release, the duo collectively stated: “The album should be discovered by the world as if they have tripped across a box of photographs in the back of their closet they didn’t know was there.”

Butler was a guitarist in Suede for the band’s first two albums. He was also a part of the musical duo McAlmont & Butler alongside singer David McAlmont and has released two solo albums. Butler has also produced albums by several other artists.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.