Jessie Ware Announces Deluxe Edition of Recent Album, Shares New Song “Please”
What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Due Out June 11 via PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope
Jessie Ware released a new album, What’s Your Pleasure?, last year via PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope. It was #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Now she has announced a deluxe edition of the album, titled What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure, and shared a new song from it, the playful and dancefloor-ready “Please.” Listen below, followed by the deluxe edition’s tracklist.
The deluxe edition includes eight extra tracks (including six new songs, the previously released “Overtime,” and a remix of “Adore You”). It will be available on all formats, including double vinyl and double cassette.
Ware had this to say in a press release: “I had such an amazing response to the What’s Your Pleasure? record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet! ‘Please’ is full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch, and kiss. A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending.”
Pick up our current print issue (Issue 68) to read our exclusive interview with Jessie Ware on What’s Your Pleasure?
What’s Your Pleasure? was Ware’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2017’s Glasshouse. The album featured an array of collaborators, including Kindness, Danny Parker, Shungudzo Kuyimba, Clarence Coffee Jr., Benji B, Midland, Morgan Geist (Storm Queen), Matthew Tavares, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount, and James Ford (who was the primary collaborator on the album). The album’s “Remember Where You Are” was our #1 Song of the Week and also made it on former President Barack Obama’s playlist of his favorite songs of 2020. In February she shared a video for the song that starred British actress Gemma Arterton and also performed the song on The Graham Norton Show.
Read our 2017 Self-Portrait interview with Jessie Ware.
Read our 2014 interview with Jessie Ware.
What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Tracklist:
1. Spotlight
2. What’s Your Pleasure
3. Ooh La La
4. Soul Control
5. Save A Kiss
6. Adore You
7. In Your Eyes
8. Step Into My Life
9. Read My Lips
10. Mirage
11. The Kill
12. Remember Where You Are
13. Please
14. Impossible
15. Eyes Closed
16. Overtime
17. Hot and Heavy
18. Pale Blue Light
19. 0208 (Feat. Kindness)
20. Adore You (Endless Remix)
Jessie Ware UK Tour Dates:
December 1st – Birmingham O2 Academy
December 2nd – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
December 3rd – Southampton O2 Guildhall
December 5th – Newcastle O2 Academy
December 7th – Leeds O2 Academy
December 9th – Glasgow O2 Academy
December 11th – Bristol Marble Factory
December 12th – London O2 Academy Brixton
December 13th – London O2 Academy Brixton
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.