KAETO Unleashes New Single “HERO” And UK Tour Dates With The Last Dinner Party

Photography by Maisy Banks

Rising London artist KAETO unleashes her powerful new single “HERO,” out now on Lava/Republic Records.

The song is a captivating blend of ethereal synths, shimmering guitars, and pulsating trip-hop beats that perfectly complement KAETO’s mesmerizing vocals. “HERO” marks a bold step forward for the artist, showcasing her ability to seamlessly fuse elements of trip-hop, dance, and electronic music injecting it with raw energy,personality and her unique worldview.

Further emphasizing her creative vision, KAETO directed the accompanying music video alongside her close friends. “I made the video with my long-time collaborators and best friends: Kyle McCarthy, Maisy Banks and Reuben Davies Lindley,” she explains. “We also made the ‘Good Morning’ video and the ‘Little Me’ music video. Maisy and I actually made the spikes for the ‘Don’t Ask’ music video so we were super happy that they found a home in this video”

KAETO will be supporting the Last Dinner Party on their UK tour in October.



