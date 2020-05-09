News

LA Priest Shares Video for New Song “Beginning” and Announces New Album Release Date GENE Due Out June 5 via Domino





LA Priest (aka England’s Sam Dust or Sam Eastgate) was releasing a new album, GENE, on April 24 via Domino. Now he has announced a new release date for the album and shared another song from it, “Beginning,” via a video for the single. GENE is now due out June 5 via Domino. Joseph Bird directed the “Beginning” video, which features LA Priest wandering around North Wales with a 7ft Flying-V guitar and wearing a very tall hat. Watch it below.

LA Priest has also recently launched The GENE Machine emulator, which a press release explains is “a virtual version of the bespoke drum machine that serves as the backbone to GENE.” It allows users to “recreate their own versions of both ‘Beginning’ and ‘What Moves.’” Check it out here.

Also, on May 16 at 3 p.m. EST LA Priest will be performing a livestream concert, “Live From the Shed,” via Veep here.

Previously LA Priest shared the album’s first single, “What Moves,” via a self-directed video for the track. “What Moves” was one of our Songs of the Week. GENE is the first LA Priest album in five years, since 2015’s debut album, Inji.

Erol Alkan co-produced the album with Eastgate. GENE is named after a new analog drum machine Eastgate developed and built. As a previous press release explained: “Working in isolation for more than two years in California, Wales and England’s south coast, soldering iron in hand, Sam developed the inners of GENE using dozens of electrical circuits he made up himself. The creation came after a search for an alternative to the structure and rigor of standard drum machines. Its unique rhythmic patterns are the focal point for the album, which is colored by lush, pastoral tones, paired with the influence of his environmental changes.”

In 2016 Eastgate teamed up with New Zealand’s Connan Mockasin to form Soft Hair and release their self-titled debut. Eastgate was also formerly in Late of the Pier.

Read our 2015 interview with LA Priest.

LA Priest Tour Dates:

May 16 – "Live From The Shed" @ 3pm ET

September 30 – La Maroquinerie, Paris, France

October 1 – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing, France

October 2 – Rotonde, Brussels, Belgium

October 8 – Headrow House, Leeds, UK

October 9 – Broadcast, Glasgow, UK

October 10 – YES, Manchester, UK

October 12 – Exchange, Bristol, UK

October 13 – Green Door Store, Brighton, UK

October 15 – Oval Space, London, UK

October 17 – The Grand Social, Dublin, Ireland

October 28 – Ubran Spree, Berlin, Germany

October 30 – 31– London Calling Festival, Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 14 – Baby’s All Right, New York

November 15 – Empty Bottle, Chicago

November 17 – Barboza, Seattle

