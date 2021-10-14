News

All





Lael Neale Shares U.S. Girls Remix of “For No One For Now,” Shares European and U.K. Tour Dates New Remix Out Now via Sub Pop





Lael Neale has shared a new U.S. Girls remix of her song “For No One For Now,” originally featured on her most recent album, Acquainted With Night. Neale has also shared a string of upcoming European and U.K. tour dates for next year. Check them out below along with the new remix, which is out now via Sub Pop.

Acquainted With Night came out earlier this year via Sub Pop. It included the original “For No One For Now” (which made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list), “Blue Vein” (also featured on our Songs of the Week list), and title track “Acquainted With Night.”

Lael Neale Winter 2022 Tour Dates:

Sat. Jan. 29 - Aalborg, DK - Northern Winterbeat Festival

Sun. Jan. 30 - Copenhagen, DK - Huset-KBH

Tue. Feb. 01 - Hamburg, DE - Aalhaus

Wed. Feb. 02 - Berlin, DE - Monarch

Thu. Feb. 03 - Munich, DE - Heppel & Ettlich

Fri. Feb. 04 - Baden, CH - One of A Million Festival

Sat. Feb. 05 - Düdingen, CH - Bad Bonn

Mon. Feb. 07 - Luxembourg, LU - Rotondes *

Wed. Feb. 09 - Lille, FR - Le Grand Mix *

Thu. Feb. 10 - Nantes, FR - Stereolux

Fri. Feb. 11 - Orleans, FR - L’Astrolabe *

Sat. Feb. 12 - Rouen, FR - Le 106 *

Mon. Feb. 14 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Noord (Tuinzaal)

Tue. Feb. 15 - Brussels, BE - Le Botanique (Witloof Bar)

Thu. Feb. 17 - London, UK - St. Pancras Old Church

Sat. Feb. 19 - Manchester, UK - Gullivers

* w/ Anna B Savage

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.