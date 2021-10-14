 Lael Neale Shares U.S. Girls Remix of “For No One For Now,” Shares European and U.K. Tour Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 14th, 2021  
Lael Neale Shares U.S. Girls Remix of “For No One For Now,” Shares European and U.K. Tour Dates

New Remix Out Now via Sub Pop

Oct 14, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Lael Neale has shared a new U.S. Girls remix of her song “For No One For Now,” originally featured on her most recent album, Acquainted With Night. Neale has also shared a string of upcoming European and U.K. tour dates for next year. Check them out below along with the new remix, which is out now via Sub Pop.

Acquainted With Night came out earlier this year via Sub Pop. It included the original “For No One For Now” (which made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list), “Blue Vein” (also featured on our Songs of the Week list), and title track “Acquainted With Night.”

Lael Neale Winter 2022 Tour Dates:

Sat. Jan. 29 - Aalborg, DK - Northern Winterbeat Festival
Sun. Jan. 30 - Copenhagen, DK - Huset-KBH
Tue. Feb. 01 - Hamburg, DE - Aalhaus
Wed. Feb. 02 - Berlin, DE - Monarch
Thu. Feb. 03 - Munich, DE - Heppel & Ettlich
Fri. Feb. 04 - Baden, CH - One of A Million Festival
Sat. Feb. 05 - Düdingen, CH - Bad Bonn
Mon. Feb. 07 - Luxembourg, LU - Rotondes *
Wed. Feb. 09 - Lille, FR - Le Grand Mix *
Thu. Feb. 10 - Nantes, FR - Stereolux
Fri. Feb. 11 - Orleans, FR - L’Astrolabe *
Sat. Feb. 12 - Rouen, FR - Le 106 *
Mon. Feb. 14 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Noord (Tuinzaal)
Tue. Feb. 15 - Brussels, BE - Le Botanique (Witloof Bar)
Thu. Feb. 17 - London, UK - St. Pancras Old Church
Sat. Feb. 19 - Manchester, UK - Gullivers

* w/ Anna B Savage

