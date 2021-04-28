 Lana Del Rey Announces Yet Another New Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 28th, 2021  
Subscribe

Lana Del Rey Announces Yet Another New Album

Blue Banisters Due Out July 4 via Interscope

Apr 28, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Bookmark and Share


Lana Del Rey has announced yet another new 2021 album, despite just releasing one, Chemtrails over the Country Club, in March and previously announcing another new album, Rock Candy Sweet, due for release on June 1. Now she plans to celebrate Independence Day with the release of her third 2021 album (unless she releases yet another one between now and then), titled Blue Banisters and due out July 4. On Twitter she has announced the album and shared what we can only assume is its cover art. No other details have been announced thus far. Check out the cover art above.

Jack Antonoff produced Chemtrails over the Country Club. Its closing track, “For Free,” features guest vocals from Zella Day and Weyes Blood. The album was the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Norman Fucking Rockwell. In March she shared a video for the album’s opening track, “White Dress,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Back in December Del Rey performed the album’s “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Read our review of Chemtrails over the Country Club.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent