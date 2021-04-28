News

All





Lana Del Rey Announces Yet Another New Album Blue Banisters Due Out July 4 via Interscope





Lana Del Rey has announced yet another new 2021 album, despite just releasing one, Chemtrails over the Country Club, in March and previously announcing another new album, Rock Candy Sweet, due for release on June 1. Now she plans to celebrate Independence Day with the release of her third 2021 album (unless she releases yet another one between now and then), titled Blue Banisters and due out July 4. On Twitter she has announced the album and shared what we can only assume is its cover art. No other details have been announced thus far. Check out the cover art above.

Jack Antonoff produced Chemtrails over the Country Club. Its closing track, “For Free,” features guest vocals from Zella Day and Weyes Blood. The album was the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Norman Fucking Rockwell. In March she shared a video for the album’s opening track, “White Dress,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Back in December Del Rey performed the album’s “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Read our review of Chemtrails over the Country Club.

Album out July 4th

BLUE BANISTERS pic.twitter.com/q37PDKeyy5 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) April 28, 2021

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.