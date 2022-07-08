News

Margo Price Shares New Pro-Choice Song “Fight to Make It” Featuring Mavis Staples and Adia Victoria Proceeds Will Go To NOISE FOR NOW





Alt-country singer Margo Price has shared a new pro-choice song, “Fight To Make It,” which features Mavis Staples and Adia Victoria. All Bandcamp proceeds from the song will benefit NOISE FOR NOW, a national initiative that enables artists to connect with and financially support grassroots organizations who support abortion access. Listen below.

In a press release, Price states: “Every day I see more of our rights stripped away in America. The right to reproductive health in this country has become a luxury for the wealthy. The United States has a higher maternal death rate than any other developed country. Black women in particular experience maternal mortality at a rate two to three times higher than white women. Tennessee now has stricter abortion laws than the Taliban. This should not be a political issue, or a religious issue, this is a human rights issue.

“When we stand together and sing together we are stronger. Massive thanks to my friend Adia Victoria for joining me and our mutual hero, the legendary Mavis Staples for adding the wisdom and strength of her voice. Her art and activism have long inspired me and I’m grateful for her contribution to the song.”

