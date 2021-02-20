News

Matt Berninger Announces Deluxe Edition of His Solo Album, Shares New Song “Let It Be” Serpentine Prison (Deluxe Edition) Due Out March 12 via Book/Concord





Matt Berninger of The National released his debut solo album, Serpentine Prison, last October via Book, Berninger’s new imprint with Concord. Now he has announced a new deluxe edition of the album that includes six bonus tracks (four covers and two originals) and shared one of those extra tracks, “Let It Be,” which is an original song and not a Beatles cover. The covers will be of songs by Eddie Floyd, Morphine, Bettye Swan, and The Velvet Underground. The deluxe edition is due out digitally March 12. Listen to “Let It Be” below, via a lyric video for the song.

Previously Berninger shared the album’s title track, “Serpentine Prison,” via a video for it. “Serpentine Prison” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared another song from it, “Distant Axis,” via a video for it. Then he shared another song from it, “One More Second,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared a remix of “One More Second” by Baltimore four-piece Future Islands.

Booker T. Jones produced Serpentine Prison, with additional production by Sean O’Brien. The album features an array of special guest players, including: Matt Barrick (The Walkmen, Jonathan Fire*Eater, Muzz), Andrew Bird, Mike Brewer, Hayden Desser, Scott Devendorf (The National), Gail Ann Dorsey (David Bowie, Lenny Kravitz), Booker T. Jones, Teddy Jones, Brent Knopf (EL VY, Menomena), Ben Lanz (The National, Beirut), Walter Martin (The Walkmen, Jonathan Fire*Eater), Sean O'Brien, Mickey Raphael (Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan), Kyle Resnick (The National, Beirut), Matt Sheehy (EL VY, Lost Lander), and Harrison Whitford (Phoebe Bridgers).

