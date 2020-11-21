News

Matt Berninger Shares Future Islands Remix of “One More Second” Serpentine Prison Out Now via Book/Concord





Matt Berninger of The National released his debut solo album, Serpentine Prison, last month via Book, Berninger’s new imprint with Concord. Now he has shared a remix of the album’s “One More Second” by Baltimore four-piece Future Islands. If you’ve ever wondered what Berninger fronting Future Islands might sound like, here’s your glimpse. The band ups the base and synths and definitely make it their own. Listen below.

“Every time I put on Future Islands my impression of the human condition improves,” says Berninger in a press release. “Their remix of ‘One More Second’ kills me.”

Future Islands also released a new album last month, As Long As You Are, via 4AD.

Earlier this week, Berninger also showed up on a new duet version of the Hannah Georgas song, “Pray It Away.” The song was originally featured on Georgas’ latest album, the Aaron Dessner-produced All That Emotion, which was released back in September via Brassland/Arts & Crafts.

Previously Berninger shared the album’s title track, “Serpentine Prison,” via a video for it. “Serpentine Prison” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared another song from it, “Distant Axis,” via a video for it. Then he shared another song from it, “One More Second,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Booker T. Jones produced Serpentine Prison, with additional production by Sean O’Brien. The album features an array of special guest players, including: Matt Barrick (The Walkmen, Jonathan Fire*Eater, Muzz), Andrew Bird, Mike Brewer, Hayden Desser, Scott Devendorf (The National), Gail Ann Dorsey (David Bowie, Lenny Kravitz), Booker T. Jones, Teddy Jones, Brent Knopf (EL VY, Menomena), Ben Lanz (The National, Beirut), Walter Martin (The Walkmen, Jonathan Fire*Eater), Sean O'Brien, Mickey Raphael (Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan), Kyle Resnick (The National, Beirut), Matt Sheehy (EL VY, Lost Lander), and Harrison Whitford (Phoebe Bridgers).

Future Islands’ As Long As You Are includes “For Sure,” a new song the band shared in July via a video. “For Sure” features backing vocals from Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced they shared another new song from it, “Thrill,” via a video for the song (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared the album’s third single, “Moonlight,” via a video for it (which also made our Songs of the Week list). Then they shared the album’s fourth single, “Born in a War,” via an animated video for it.

