Maya Hawke Shares Video For New Single “Sweet Tooth” MOSS Due Out September 23 via Mom + Pop





Singer/actress Maya Hawke has shared a video for her new single, “Sweet Tooth.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, MOSS, will be out on September 23 via Mom + Pop. View the Celine Sutter-directed video below.

In a press release, Hawke states: “‘Sweet Tooth’ was the last song written for MOSS. The lyrics were written in Atlanta while filming, but Christian [Lee Hutson] and I recorded the first demo in Nashville. When we finished the first recording session, I felt this eruption of joy and I knew this feeling had to be on the record.”

In June, Hawke announced the album and shared “Thérèse,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

