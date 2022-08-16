 Maya Hawke Shares Video For New Single “Sweet Tooth” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 16th, 2022  
Maya Hawke Shares Video For New Single “Sweet Tooth”

MOSS Due Out September 23 via Mom + Pop

Aug 16, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Singer/actress Maya Hawke has shared a video for her new single, “Sweet Tooth.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, MOSS, will be out on September 23 via Mom + Pop. View the Celine Sutter-directed video below.

In a press release, Hawke states: “‘Sweet Tooth’ was the last song written for MOSS. The lyrics were written in Atlanta while filming, but Christian [Lee Hutson] and I recorded the first demo in Nashville. When we finished the first recording session, I felt this eruption of joy and I knew this feeling had to be on the record.”

In June, Hawke announced the album and shared “Thérèse,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

