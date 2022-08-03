Meditations on Crime Announces Album, Shares New Gang Gang Dance Collaboration “Crime Seed”
Self-Titled Album Due Out September 23 via AntiFragile
Aug 03, 2022
Photography by Shervin Lainez
Meditations on Crime (aka Harper Simon) has announced the release of a self-titled album, due out September 23 via AntiFragile. The album coincides with the release of an art book published by Boo-Hooray and Bunker Basement. Simon has shared a new track from the album, “Crime Seed,” which features Gang Gang Dance. Listen to the new track and view the album’s tracklist and cover art below.
“Everyone is fascinated by crime,” states Simon in a press release. “When you look at the history of song, romantic love songs may be the dominant mode of songwriting, but second would probably be songs involving crime—murder ballads, political protest songs; crime is a major theme in all songwriting.”
Meditations on Crime Tracklist:
1. Three That Bend Themselves - MoC w/ Marshall Allen and the Sun Ra Arkestra
2. Crime Seed - MoC w/ Gang Gang Dance
3. Heloise - MoC w/ Julia Holter feat. Geologist
4. Steal This Mug - MoC w/ Ariel Pink
5. (There’s Only) One Way To Love - MoC w/ Ian Svenonius
6. Nagual - MoC w/ Geneva Jacuzzi
7. Death - MoC w/ Jennifer Herrema
8. Youth in Asia - MoC w/ Cole Alexander
9. We The People Of The Myths - MoC w/ King Khan feat. Marshall Allen and the Sun Ra Arkestra
