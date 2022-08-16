News

MerchFriends Announce Band Shirt Day, Event Includes Blondie, Mac DeMarco, Tori Amos, and More Event Will Take Place On September 16





MerchFriends, a coalition of independent merchandisers, in collaboration with Spotify, have announced the first annual Band Shirt Day. The event, which takes place on September 16, brings artists together to sell merch on their official sales channels, and proceeds will go to charities of their choice. Participating artists include Blondie, Mac DeMarco, Tori Amos, Sargent House, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Maine, Tragically Hip, The Format, Urge Overkill, Flipper, Monophonics, The Estate of Jóhann Jóhannsson, and more. This year’s recipients include Planned Parenthood, Children of Ukraine, The Ally Coalition, MusicCares, ACLU, and TransLifeline, with more being added daily.

“Independent music has a deep history of sustainability through community focus; fundraising, street teams, and guerilla marketing. MerchFriends, through Band Shirt Day, is bringing together communities to help solve problems we face every day,” states MerchFriends and Hello Merch co-founder Sam Means in a press release.

“Spotify is proud to partner with MerchFriends for the first ever Band Shirt Day,” adds Heather Ellis, Product Marketing Manager for Spotify for Artists. “By pairing our merch listing and Fan Support tools, participating artists have the option to sell merch and raise funds for a cause they care about directly on their Spotify artist profile. Band Shirt Day is a celebration of merch, fandom, and the collective power of artists for good, and we are thrilled to support this initiative.”

