Michael J. Fox and the Cast of “Back to the Future” Returned for Josh Gad’s “Reunited Apart” Christopher Lloyd, Mary Steenburgen, Elisabeth Shue, Lea Thompson, Huey Lewis, Director Robert Zemeckis, and More Also Took Part





For the latest episode of his quarantine YouTube series Reunited Apart, actor Josh Gad brought together much of the main cast of Back to the Future (including Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Mary Steenburgen, Lea Thompson, and Elisabeth Shue), as well co-writer/director Robert Zemeckis, co-writer Bob Gale, score composer Alan Silvestri, and Huey Lewis (who wrote/performed two hit songs for the film). Gad also welcomed notable superfan and Star Wars filmmaker J.J. Abrams, who had some questions of his own. The episode ended with the cast of the new Back to the Future: The Musical (which premiered in Manchester, England earlier this year) performing Huey Lewis & The News’ “The Power of Love” remotely. Watch it below.

The episode featured a few iconic line readings, a roundtable conversation regarding the filming and writing of the movie, and even a game of trivia. Back to the Future is known as one of the best movies of the 1980s and really set a precedent for science fiction features to come. With the seminal special effects and the impenetrable chemistry of the cast, Back to the Future is an unforgettable adventure.

The epiosde was announced on Twitter a few days ago via a video of Thompson, who played protagonist Marty McFly’s mother, Lorraine. The episode was directed by James Merryman and produced by Merryman and Meghan Monaco. Gad has partnered with the charity Project Hope for Reunited Apart and viewers are encouraged to donate to them.

The first episode of Reunited Apart featured the cast and crew of The Goonies (also released in 1985 and also produced by Steven Spielberg). Gad is known for Frozen and Beauty and the Beast.

